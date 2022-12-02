Alex Jones files bankruptcy following the Sandy Hook verdicts worth $2 billion

The Connecticut court later ordered Jones to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages. Loading The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimonies from the families, who shared how Jones’ lies about Sandy Hook compounded their grief. Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in July. In another Texas case, a jury ruled in August that Jones should pay the parents of a 6-year-old boy who died in the Sandy Hook massacre $45.2 million, in addition to $4.1 million in punitive damages. injury.

Jones’ lawyers have said he will appeal the Connecticut and Texas verdicts. Bankruptcy can be used to eliminate debts, but not if they result from “intentional or malicious injury” caused by the debtor. Jones’ lies seem to meet that standard, says Susan Block-Lieb, a professor of bankruptcy law at Fordham University School of Law. “Defamation is quite clearly an intentional tort — it’s especially evident in the case of Alex Jones,” Block-Lieb said. The filing also poses risks for Jones, who will have to reveal all of his assets in court, bankruptcy attorney Sidney Scheinberg said. “Now that he has filed for bankruptcy, his assets are an open book,” Scheinberg said. “Hiding assets in a bankruptcy case is a federal crime.”

An economist on the Texas case estimated that Jones is personally worth between $135 million and $270 million. The bankruptcy filing lists the plaintiffs who won judgments against Jones as its largest unsecured creditors. They include Robert Parker, father of six-year-old Emilie Parker, who received $120 million from the Connecticut jury, and FBI agent William Aldenberg, who was one of the first law enforcement officers at the scene of the 2012 shooting. Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis had temporarily blocked Jones from moving personal belongings out of the country at the request of plaintiffs, who alleged that Jones was trying to hide assets to avoid paying.