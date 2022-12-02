Alex Jones files bankruptcy, claiming that he is worth less than $10 million

<!–

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy in an effort to avoid paying the $1.3 billion fine he owes the parents of the children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

The Infowars host filed for Chapter 11 in Texas on Nov. 30, just a few months after he was ordered to pay $965 million in punitive damages and an additional $473 million in punitive damages.

He listed his assets as between $1 million and $10 million and his debts as between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Alex Jones on his Infowars podcast yesterday where he made no mention of filing for bankruptcy a day earlier

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Texas on Wednesday

He listed his assets as worth less than $10 million, but his debts as more than $1 billion

Jones previously laughed at the sentences against him and said he would never pay the fines imposed.

The internet TV host was charged with alleging that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, which killed 27 students, was a hoax.

He filed for Chapter 11 on Wednesday but made no mention of it on his Infowars broadcast yesterday, where he invited disgraced rapper Kanye West to the show and allowed him to spew anti-Semitic bile for nearly three hours.

Even Jone, who is no stranger to controversy, seemed uncomfortable with West’s rhetoric at times, but he continued to indulge him and boast about it being their most-watched show of the year.

West has now been banned from Twitter after posting a swastika in a Star of David as his “campaign symbol.”

The mentally ill rapper had claimed he wanted to run for president in 2024.

Jones was sentenced to pay huge fines in Connecticut in October following an extremely public libel trial where he was admonished by the families of some of the children killed by school shooter Adam Lanza.

Jones had claimed on his podcast that the shooting was as “fake as a three-dollar bill” and that the grieving parents seen on news networks in the aftermath were “crisis actors.”

At the trial, he called it a “kangaroo court” and said the whole thing was an attack on free speech.

The trial judge froze Jones’ assets after imposing the fine.