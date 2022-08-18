Alex Jones dumps Donald Trump for Ron DeSantis

<!–

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has jettisoned his support for Donald Trump and backs Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential race.

Jones, who was recently sentenced to pay $49.3 million to parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim in a defamation case, admitted to “stubbornly” supporting Trump over the years.

But, he said on his InfoWars podcast, he now supports DeSantis, who is “much better than Trump.”

Jones said he originally supported Trump because he wanted to prevent Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden from becoming president. But he said he disagreed with the former president’s Warp Speed ​​initiative, which developed the covid vaccine.

‘I’ve been persecuted like nothing in my life for supporting [Trump]and that made me a little cocky backing him a few years ago, even though I didn’t agree with his Warp Speed,” Jones said.

Jones is against the vaccine. DeSantis appointed a surgeon general named Joseph Ladapo, who has made public statements questioning the effectiveness of the covid vaccine. The Florida governor has also banned schools in his state from mandating covid vaccines.

“But that said, I support DeSantis. DeSantis just went from great to unbelievably good… He’s getting more and more red pills every day… I’m a DeSantis guy,” he noted.

“Red-pilled” is a reference to the movie The Matrix used by the right to describe a person who becomes conservative.

‘I thought we should keep’ [Trump] in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary or Biden came in,” Jones said. “That said, I support DeSantis. DeSantis just went from great to unbelievably good. And I don’t just look at a man’s deeds, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look into his eyes on HD video and I see the real sincerity.’

He said DeSantis, who won the office of Florida governor largely thanks to Trump’s support, is who Trump should imitate.

This is how Trump should be. And I’ve hammered at this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone better than Trump. Much better than Trump,” Jones said.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have said they will run for president in 2024. Trump has alluded to it, but DeSantis has said he is focusing on his reelection bid this year.

Both men have topped recent polls on a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary.

But a Florida poll released Tuesday saw DeSantis slightly ahead of the former president.

Jones was back in the news earlier this month when he was ordered to pay $49.3 million to parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim in their defamation lawsuit.

The Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents, in addition to another $4.1 million to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis for the suffering he inflicted on them for years of claiming that the shooting was a hoax.

Heslin and Lewis’ 6-year-old son, Jesse, was shot and killed by Adam Lanza on Sandy Hook in December 2012.

For years, Jones falsely claimed that the deadliest school shooting in the country — which killed 20 students and six teachers — was a hoax.

He now admits it was real.