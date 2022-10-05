Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to defend at his defamation trial in Connecticut on Wednesday and was back in Texas ahead of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax .

The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent, all of whom have testified that they have been the target of intimidation for nearly a decade by those who believe the shooting was not a crime. took place and that they are ‘crisis actors’.

Jones, who insisted outside the courthouse that he was never associated with the direct harassment or threats against the families, was defaulted last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The judge ruled that he had repeatedly violated court orders to share financial documents with the plaintiffs.

Prosecutors rested Wednesday after presenting several videos from Jones’ Infowars show, including ads in which he testified in the defamation lawsuit about the products sold on his platforms.

Jones was called to the booth early in the trial by prosecutors’ lawyers — a controversial appearance in which he called a lawyer for the victims’ families an ambulance fighter and said he was “done saying sorry” for hitting Sandy Hook. called a hoax.

Jones’ own lawyers had previously indicated that they would have him testify again on Wednesday to bolster his arguments that the damages awarded to the plaintiffs should be minimal.

But Jones said he would likely be held in contempt if he took the stand again, because the judge wouldn’t allow him to say he’s “innocent.”

Jones’ attorney, Norm Pattis, told the judge that his client was boycotting the proceedings because he feels he is being asked to either commit perjury, be held for contempt of court, or invoke his right not to ask questions. answer under the Fifth Amendment.

“And so, from Mr. Jones’s perspective, he has been placed in an untenable position by law,” Pattis said.

Pattis dropped his case without calling witnesses, then argued in motions to the judge that the damage should be limited.

The jury was then fired for the day. The jurors were due to begin deliberations on Thursday after hearing closing arguments and instructions from the judge.

The trial began on September 13, and the jury heard the evidence for 13 days.

At the trial, the FBI agent and 14 family members testified, with many saying that after Jones pushed the conspiracy theory on his popular Infowars show, they received death and rape threats, email from conspiracy theorists with photos of dead children, and in — Personal confrontations with people who tell them that their children or wives or mothers never existed.

Mark and Jackie Barden, whose 7-year-old son Daniel was murdered, testified on Tuesday that people had urinated on their son’s grave and threatened to dig it up to prove he was still alive.

Relatives said the harassment has not stopped in the nearly 10 years since the shooting.

Jones has admitted in recent years that the shooting took place, but claims the families are being used to push through a gun control and anti-free speech agenda.

In a similar lawsuit last month in Austin, Texas, home of Jones and Infowars, a jury ordered him to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, over the hoax lies. A third such trial in Texas, involving two other parents, is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Jones has said he expects the cases to be held on appeal over the next two years and has asked his public to help him raise $500,000 to pay his legal fees.

PART: