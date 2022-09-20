Alex Jones calls defamation trial judge a ‘tyrant’ trying to force him into admitting he is ‘guilty’

Alex Jones fired Tuesday into a heated rant outside a courthouse where he is being charged with defamation, in which he called the presiding judge a “tyrant” and accused her of attempting to get him to plead guilty.

The controversial InfoWars host’s comments come as his Sandy Hook claims suit resumes after he was ordered to pay more than $50 million to the victims’ families.

Reaching a global audience of millions through his Texas-based program, Jones claimed for years on air that the Newtown, Connecticut shooting was a hoax — one perpetrated by gun control proponents to appeal the Second Amendment.

He has since admitted he was wrong, but not before he was forced to pay tens of millions to the victim’s families – a number that could quickly increase as the proceedings continue.

The pending trial is the second hearing to be held to determine the exact amount Jones and Infowars currently owe to relatives of the 20 children and six school staff members shot dead by teenage gunman Adam Lanza for denying the massacre took place.

Arriving at the Waterbury courthouse on Tuesday, Jones, 48, reprimanded the Connecticut judge whose ruling allowed the forced payments, Judge Barbara Bellis.

Bellis, who presided over Tuesday’s proceedings, delivered a bombshell last year by holding the host accountable for his anomalous comments — including claims that the shooting was staged by crisis actors.

Deciding in favor of the families, Bellis’ ruling appointed a legal president who will likely order Jones to pay tens – perhaps hundreds – of millions of dollars. And on Tuesday, Jones gave his opinion about the lawyer after he was harassed by a group of reporters and paparazzi.

Scroll down for video:

Alex Jones sparked a heated rant outside a courthouse on Tuesday where he is being charged with defamation, in which he called the presiding judge a “tyrant” and accused her of attempting to provoke a guilty plea from him.

“This judge is a tyrant,” Jones exclaimed outside the courthouse around 10:30 a.m. “This judge orders me to say I’m guilty and say I’m a liar. None of that is true.’

The far-right activist continued to rattle on other conspiracies he had touted earlier on his show that turned out to be true, in an effort to demonstrate that he was not malicious in his claims about the massacre, and that it was solely a journalistic flub. .

“I wasn’t wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose,” Jones said. ‘I was wondering. Just like Jesse Smollett. Just like weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Just like the Gulf of Tonkin. There are many staged events in history, just like weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and I have questioned every major event.”

Jones called the pending defamation trial a “travesty of justice” and claimed he was “placed in an impossible position” with the repeated court dates.

Jones’ statements echo earlier, more ironic references to his prosecution over the past year, in which the alt-right host claimed that families were using him as a patsy for their pent-up frustrations towards gunman Adam Lanza, who killed himself after the attack.

“I’m being ordered to say I’m guilty,” Jones told the crowd, who clamored for a quote from the TV and Internet personality.

“I question every major event we see, and so I’m put in an impossible position in this courthouse.”

Jones’ statements echo, rather, more ironic references to his prosecution over the past year, in which the alt-right radio host alleged that families were using him as a light rod for their pent-up frustrations with killer Lanza, who killed himself after getting out of the attack on Sandy Hook. Elementary.

“Has anyone ever heard of anyone being ordered to be guilty, even in a criminal trial, where they found someone with corpses?” Jones screamed over reporters and shuttered cameras.

“If the guilty one wants to stand up and say he is innocent, then so be it,” he said.

Jones went on to claim that “the judiciary is armed” against him.

Calling the tried a “battle session just outside South Africa or Communist China,” Jones then appeared to admit he had profited from his claims regarding Sandy Hook, saying he would “commit perjury” if he said he was not financially benefited from the news coverage.

However, Jones came back and said, “I don’t want to be the Sandy Hook guy. It was a small part of what we said and did.’

The conservative talking head went on to pan further the US justice system for what he called a “show trial” in a rigged “kangaroo court” — specifically targeting Judge Leppis and her plea of ​​guilty

Leppis’s decision was somewhat dubious, as it stated that Jones without trial for his comments, as punishment for what she called his repeated failures to hand over documents to the Sandy Hook families’ lawyers.

This is due to Jones’ lead attorney, Andino Reynal, mistakenly sending Bankston the full digital copy of Jones’ cell phone, including the InfoWars host’s text messages from the last two years.

Some texts had to be handed over in discovery, which is the exchange of information and evidence between lawyers. However, Jones’ team made a mistake by sending the full digital copy of his cell phone.

After it was revealed that his attorney accidentally sent the contents of the phone, many suggested Jones could appeal a verdict based on ineffective counsel.

Jones should not argue that he is not liable – hence his “show trial” comments – including that the First Amendment gave him the right to question the shooting and the facts surrounding it.

“This is the murder of the American justice system. This is extremely dangerous,” Mr Jones told the press.

Leaving reporters outside the courthouse, Jones said he would remain in the area if prosecutors decided to call him as a witness.

In early August, the notorious conspiracy theorist was sentenced to $45 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis at the end of a libel lawsuit in Austin, Texas.

The jury then compounded that ruling by ordering an additional $4.1 million in compensatory damages, with Jones also owing an additional $1.5 million in fines.

Because of this, Jones owes more than $50 million for his shooting claims, which have been proven to be demonstrably false and defamatory.

Jones is the founder of Infowars, the far-right conspiracy theory website he launched 23 years ago and which operates under parent company Free Speech Systems.

A Texas jury ordered Jones earlier this month to pay the families of the Sandy Hook massacre nearly $50 million in damages after he spread a bizarre conspiracy theory that claimed the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened and that it was staged.

Twenty children, aged between six and seven, and six adults were killed when 20-year-old Adam Lanza went on a shooting spree.

A parent walks away from Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children after a school shooting in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012

Veronique De La Rosa, mother of Noah Pozner, who was killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, wipes away tears during a press conference in Trumbull, Connecticut on Feb. 15, 2022

Kyle Farrar, a Sandy Hook family lawyer who denies Jones is bankrupt, claims he is plotting these plots to hide money and avoid responsibility.

Mediate reported saying, ‘Alex Jones is not financially bankrupt; he is morally bankrupt.’

Jones is expected to file a response to the new motion soon, one of his bankruptcy attorneys, RJ Shannon, said last week.