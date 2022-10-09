Alex Jones, Amy Dowden and Morfydd Clark attend the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff

Advertisement

Alex Jones, Amy Dowden and Morfydd Clark lead the stars as they attend the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff, Wales on Sunday.

The TV host, 44, put on a very busty display in a deep black corset top, teamed with a dazzling gold maxi skirt.

She increased her height in a pair of gold strappy heels, while accessorizing with matching earrings.

Alex sported a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip, while shaping her brunette locks into loose curls.

Meanwhile, Amy, 32, put on a glamorous show in a teal satin slip dress as she posed a storm on the red carpet.

The professional dancer opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a bold red lip.

Stunning: The TV host, 44, put on a very busty display in a deep black corset top, teamed with a dazzling gold maxi skirt

Beauty: Alex sported a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip, as she styled her brunette locks in loose curls

Wow! Amy, 32, put on a glamorous show in a teal satin slip dress as she posed a storm on the red carpet

Beaming: Amy took the stage to present a BAFTA award

Looks good: she wore a dazzling silver clutch to match her jewelry

Rings Of Power star Morfydd looked nothing short of sensational in a chic black dress for the St David’s Hall event.

The 33-year-old actress’ velvet dress featured a sculpted bodice and a princess skirt that she paired with a pair of diamond earrings.

The stunner opted for a dewey makeup look complete with a slick red lipstick.

BAFTA Cymru is the Welsh branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and honors work in front of and behind the camera.

Looks good: Rings Of Power star Morfydd looked nothing short of sensational in a chic black dress for the St David’s Hall event

Stylish: The 33-year-old actress’ velvet dress featured a sculpted bodice and a princess skirt that she paired with a pair of diamond earrings

Presenter: Later in the evening, Morfydd took the stage to present an award

Gorgeous: Morfydd let her blonde locks flow down her back in a natural wave as she formed a storm on the red carpet

Golden girl: Myleene Klass, 41, dressed glamorously as she graced the red carpet at the BAFTA Cymru Awards

Incredible: The television personality looked incredible in a gorgeous gold dress that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure

Presenter: Later in the evening, the beauty took the stage to present a prize

Incredible: Tayce Szura-Radix stood out in a glamorous black mesh dress, paired with huge heels

Glam: Mali Ann Rees looked sensational in a gold dress with a daring thigh split and brown heels

Elsewhere, the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, 29, who will take on the role of the famed Time Lord next year, cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit.

He layered the jacket over a crisp white shirt and the actor completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry.

It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells also made an appearance, showing off his unique sense of style during the chic ceremony.

The Welsh actor wore a quirky ruffled jacket which he wore with pinstripe trousers and a rope belt.

Slim: Ncuti Gatwa (right) cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit. (pictured with Callum Scott Howells)