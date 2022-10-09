Alex Jones, Amy Dowden and Morfydd Clark attend the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff
Alex Jones, Amy Dowden and Morfydd Clark lead the stars as they attend the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff
Alex Jones, Amy Dowden and Morfydd Clark lead the stars as they attend the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff, Wales on Sunday.
The TV host, 44, put on a very busty display in a deep black corset top, teamed with a dazzling gold maxi skirt.
She increased her height in a pair of gold strappy heels, while accessorizing with matching earrings.
Alex sported a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip, while shaping her brunette locks into loose curls.
Meanwhile, Amy, 32, put on a glamorous show in a teal satin slip dress as she posed a storm on the red carpet.
The professional dancer opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a bold red lip.
Rings Of Power star Morfydd looked nothing short of sensational in a chic black dress for the St David’s Hall event.
The 33-year-old actress’ velvet dress featured a sculpted bodice and a princess skirt that she paired with a pair of diamond earrings.
The stunner opted for a dewey makeup look complete with a slick red lipstick.
BAFTA Cymru is the Welsh branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and honors work in front of and behind the camera.
Elsewhere, the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, 29, who will take on the role of the famed Time Lord next year, cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit.
He layered the jacket over a crisp white shirt and the actor completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry.
It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells also made an appearance, showing off his unique sense of style during the chic ceremony.
The Welsh actor wore a quirky ruffled jacket which he wore with pinstripe trousers and a rope belt.
Slim: Ncuti Gatwa (right) cut a neat figure in a navy blue and black suit. (pictured with Callum Scott Howells)
Brave: He wore the jacket over a crisp white shirt and the actor completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry