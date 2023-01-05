Alex Jones admits her baby daughter Annie was a ‘surprise’ as she touches on her awful miscarriage

<!–

Alex Jones has admitted she got a ‘little surprise’ when she found out she was pregnant with her third child Annie, aged 17 months.

The One Show presenter, 45, welcomed the new arrival in August 2021 and has shared that although it was unexpected, she feels ‘so incredibly lucky’.

She also spoke about the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in 2017, shortly after the birth of her eldest child, Teddy.

Appearing on Thursday morning’s Lorraine episode, Alex discussed her motherhood journey as she looks forward to her new documentary, which focuses on fertility.

“Annie was a little surprise to me. When we were going to start filming my new documentary, I found out that I was pregnant and I didn’t want to do it while pregnant because that’s insensitive. so we waited for Annie to be born,” the presenter began.

Continued: “I know she’s short, but we’re so lucky to have three kids.

Alex also shares her son Teddy, five, and Kit, three, with husband of nearly eight years, Charlie Thomson.

During the daytime TV appearance, she also spoke about the miscarriage she suffered in 2017, when her child “stopped developing” – shortly after Teddy was born.

“Between having the two boys we then had a loss quite late – there were some complications,” the presenter explained.

Having struggled with motherhood herself and welcoming her children in their late thirties and early forties, Alex now wants to tell others’ stories with her brand new documentary.

Alex Jones: Making Babies sees the star go to work at a King’s Fertility IVF clinic in London.

Speaking about why she wanted to make the new show, Alex explained: “I don’t think fertility has been covered at all as much as it should be and I think it’s so good to shed light on it and give people a chance to understand what others are going through.

“I didn’t want to go in there as a broadcaster or the girl from the tele, I really wanted to be involved.

Finish: “I think it shows the highs and lows. There are some amazing highs and lows and also some devastating highs and lows for couples who have been trying for years.”

