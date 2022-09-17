Alex Hales’ strained relationship with Ben Stokes no barrier to T20 World Cup bid – Matthew Mott
Hales and Stokes were involved in the infamous brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, in which Stokes was accused of arguing – he denied the charges and was found not guilty – and both players handed bans and retroactive fines from the Cricket Disciplinary Commission.
In his recently released documentary Phoenix from the ashesStokes refers to “my friend from back then, Alex” when addressing the incident and did not answer questions about Hales during interviews about the film.
Stokes, who, after a busy summer as captain of the Test side, outfitted for England’s seven-match T20 international tour of Pakistan, was locked up when asked about his relationship with Hales and whether they had recently spoken earlier this month, and only said, “We both have the same goal: to win World Cups.”
“They may not be the best of friends and that’s okay,” Mott said. “I’m sure you work with colleagues all the time who aren’t your best friend, but you can work with them if you have a common goal.
“Ben has come out and stated that. He wants to win World Cups. I’m sure Alex does and we all do, so we try to pick the best players and when they eventually become good friends again, it’s that great.” if not, as long as they pursue that goal of winning the World Cup together, that’s how teams work.”
Hales himself didn’t specifically talk about his relationship with Stokes when he spoke in Karachi on Friday, but wanted to insist that he “only looked to the future” rather than dwell on the chain of events leading up to it. until his three-year exile from international cricket.
“I called Trevor Bayliss around the time we were thinking about it and asked if he had an opinion on it,” Mott said. “Obviously he was a coach at the time and worked with him at Sydney Thunder. He said he had absolutely no problems with him, he’s made mistakes, but he’s trying to get better.”
“For me it is. Nobody is perfect – I am certainly not – but if he’s trying to get better and he’s the best player, then we can work around it.”
“As Jos said, we asked the senior players if they had a problem. It was way before my time, so one of the things I said was ‘mate, you start with a blank canvas’. He is remorseful and has let see that he is trying to learn from his experiences.”