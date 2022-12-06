ALEX BRUMMER: Vodafone’s bad calls

ALEX BRUMMER: Vodafone may be a shadow of its imperial past, but it has huge opportunities

City’s predictable reaction to Nick Read’s departure from Vodafone is sell, sell, sell! This is accompanied by a chorus of calls to cut costs.

Anyone familiar with Vodafone’s history as a leading global mobile phone pioneer knows that these are precisely the causes of the group’s disastrous collapse in value.

If successive CEOs had had the courage to resist short-term pressure from investors, build on existing assets and spend money on R&D and innovation, Britain really would have had a ‘Silicon Valley’ style behemoth and excitement created around mobile telephony, its own fintech and gaming apps and much more.

The way back: Vodafone could take advantage of its rivals’ abysmal customer service to become best-in-class

Waiving Read was an easy move for a divided board.

A better place to start would be chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer. Van Boxmeer, a refugee from Heineken, may be a great brewer, but he is ill-equipped to be a leader in the rapidly changing telecommunications industry.

There is a terrible tendency among headhunters employed by FTSE 100 companies to think that skills honed by executives in Europe, with little experience of Anglo-Saxon capitalism, are suited to handing over the controls. Vodafone may be a shadow of its imperial past, but it has huge opportunities.

Germany and Spain are tough competitive markets, but with marketing, innovation and better apps they could be made to work.

In the UK, rather than waiting for Three to fall into hands, Voda should try to cash in on BT’s lack of ambition and mobile/broadband convergence to fill the vacuum. It could cash in on its rivals’ poor customer service to become best-in-class.

Rather than allow its exposure to emerging markets/developing countries in South Africa and elsewhere to be seen as an addition to requirements, it should see it as a bridgehead for growth.

Voda should also work hard to develop better interoperability in the US. It is unconscionable that British Vodafone users traveling to Washington receive a message from AT&T upon arrival in the US telling them that voice calls are not possible and that they should go to the settings and find another provider. That is fine in principle, but inconvenient and unreliable.

Former Voda CEO Arun Sarin was effectively forced to sell the minority stake in Verizon Wireless in 2014, but left office shortly after.

That sale left the UK without any serious skin in the world’s largest consumer market. Diageo, Unilever et al have shown what UK plc can achieve there with the right skills, ambition and mindset.

Recruiting a chief executive and (soon after) a new chairman, from a suitable gene pool, is critical if we are to embrace the 5G, 6G and broadband transformations.

Shapps slips

The National Security and Investment Act was intended to end the saga of large British companies falling into the hands of foreign buyers without scrutiny.

The £10bn sale of Cambridge-based manufacturing software group Aveva to Schneider clearly should have gone to the Competition and Markets Authority for a full investigation. Instead, the last serving official of the Department for Business Grant Shapps has nodded it.

Imagine if this deal was the other way around and Aveva wanted to buy a major French software pioneer.

It should simply never happen in France, a country jealously defending its national treasures.

Nor would it have stood a chance in the US, where the Committee on Foreign Investment would have feared the joint venture between Schneider and other companies in China and the possibility of valuable technology transfers. The only remaining barrier is the German government.

In his budget speech, Jeremy Hunt pledged to make Britain a technology winner. If the UK lets command and control of its valuable intellectual property (IP) escape into overseas hands, it will never happen.

Serious difficulties

On that note, well done to economic historian Chris Miller, author of Chip War, who won FT’s Business Book of the Year award for 2022.

The book tells how the US chip design helped win the last Cold War. The IP was then allowed to escape.

About 37 percent of microprocessor technology is now in Taiwan, within range of Chinese precision-guided missiles. Yuck.