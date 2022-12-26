ALEX BRUMMER: Ukraine’s nightmare war is devastating the country

Russia’s brutal and relentless war against Ukraine has upended lives around the world. The impact on energy prices, the cost of living and production has been devastating.

UK citizens have been the subject of a non-stop media attack on the suffering of families forced to choose between staying warm and well-fed.

It’s easy to forget that the UK’s hardships pale in comparison to Ukraine’s. British homes are protected by an energy price guarantee and a strong welfare system.

The IMF says the war in Ukraine has had a devastating social and economic impact, causing major civilian deaths and “colossal” damage to infrastructure and production.

Central European winters are infinitely colder than ours and the culture of abundance in our supermarkets and convenience stores simply does not exist in Ukraine, where there are daily assaults on infrastructure as rockets rain down on civilians.

Europe is witness to a civilization being destroyed at its gates. Compared to the US, which is considering a £36bn military and aid package for Ukraine, the UK and EU are self-absorbed and do comparatively little.

The Economist magazine selects Ukraine as its country of the year in its Christmas season issue.

He notes that since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February of this year, “crowds have died. The cities have been charred. Millions have fled’.

Ukraine’s economy has lost 33 percent of its output. That puts the fractions of a percentage point recession and near full employment here in Britain into some perspective.

As Ukraine’s central banker Andriy Pyshnyy told the IMF this week: “This is conscious energy terror to make Ukrainians suffer in the cold and in the dark.”

One wonders how our proud British society would now cope with the bombing, rationing and deprivation of the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown a Churchillian spirit. The nation’s rock stars, former world boxing champions, teachers and others might have chosen to flee to the West along with millions of women and children. Instead they have chosen the trenches and the front.

Citizens have resisted, using melted snow for their water supply when pipes broke. When the power goes out, light and heat are found in the cafes with diesel generators.

Amid the intensifying crisis in Kyiv, the IMF is working with Zelensky to provide close monitoring of the economy.

The Fund says the war has had a devastating social and economic impact on the country, causing major civilian deaths, the relocation of more than a third of its population and ‘colossal’ damage to infrastructure and production.

Production is forecast to stabilize at its current disastrously low level in 2023 and the battle against inflation continues with prices rising another 25 percent.

The only way Ukraine can stay afloat is with outside help, which is why the package winding its way through the US Congress is so vital.

As is customary for the Fund, he wants Ukraine’s fiscal revenues and administration to be rebuilt and Ukraine’s reserves and financial sustainability to be strengthened – a daunting task. It also seeks to strengthen Ukraine’s commitment to the independence of major institutions and anti-corruption measures. Doing the right thing is hard while the war rages on.

The real moral dilemma for the West will occur as long as the guns are silenced. It may be wise to recall the revered British economist John Maynard Keynes on post-conflict generosity toward adversaries. But that is a debate for another day.