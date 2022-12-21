ALEX BRUMMER: Don’t mock Musk… the UK could do with someone like him

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elon Musk is regarded by critics as a dork with politically incorrect views. He is also a genius with a futuristic fantasy.

Just his embrace of Tesla, electric vehicles and autonomous driving would be enough to define him.

He is also a planetary pioneer through SpaceX, an innovator in underground rapid transport through the Boring Company, and founder of Neuralink, which is experimenting with inserting microprocessors into the brain.

Poll position: Elon Musk will step down as Twitter boss after vowing to abide by the result of an internet poll on whether he should step down

Musk is belittled for value destruction in his £38bn “hobby” purchase of Twitter and decision to subject himself to user votes. They chose to oust him as CEO in a Twitter poll in which 10 million users voted.

In a rare instance of boardroom honesty, he has stated that he will resign when he “finds someone foolish enough to take the job.”

Working with such a mercurial owner can be difficult. But in his inimitable way, Musk could become a corporate governance pinup.

In listed companies, the electorate is leaning towards the institutional investors who in the UK are driven by short-term thinking and quick returns.

Such attitudes have led to the sale of large parts of the UK economy to foreign buyers, the fall of the FTSE 350 against rival European exchanges, and shareholder interests that have trumped those of the workforce, consumers and other stakeholders.

Imagine if the Musk model, which gives consumers a say in governance matters, were adopted more widely.

The only example that comes to mind is when Marks & Spencer’s army of small investors, who also happened to be clients, united in rebellion against Philip Green’s 2004 attempt to add M&S to his now-defunct BHS – and Topshop empire.

Many companies pride themselves on parading customer service surveys that show 90 percent support. Most of these are self-affirming and defy statistical norms.

If customers really had a say in the level of service at BT and the snail’s pace of the rapid fiber roll-out compared to the rest of Europe, CEO Philip Jansen might feel compelled to resign.

Bank heads who prioritize the economics of branch closures over the customer needs of small businesses, the elderly and the infirm would also be looking at their laurels.

Octopus energy supplier Greg Jackson, who is hostile to shielding customers’ cash, would sound to him.

The British company that absorbs the spirit of Musk by giving customers or users a voice could spark a governance revolution.

Public interest

The obvious lesson to be learned from the latest official government lending data is that Downing Street cannot afford to bow to pressure from the NHS and other public sector unions by meeting double-digit demands. rewards.

The impact of the war in Ukraine, energy prices and inflation are the main reasons why loans rose to £22 billion in November.

The state treasury covers the cost of the energy price guarantee for households and the support for companies.

The least well off in society pay the greatest price for inflation, as food and heating costs make up a larger part of their budget.

But despite the bad luck stories of food banks, it’s not entirely a case of benign neglect. Social benefits rise with the cost of living and were £3.3 billion more in November 2022, up from £13.2 billion year-on-year.

The elephant in the room that has long worried the Treasury is the skyrocketing cost of interest payments.

As the Office for Budget Responsibility has pointed out, the UK is the only Western democracy to have a quarter of its interest payments on government debt tied to the retail price index (RPI).

Yes, that’s the outdated RPI when the Bank of England focuses on the consumer price index (CPI), which is usually lower.

The mystery of who is responsible for this debacle is buried somewhere in Whitehall. There is overwhelming cause for a deeper investigation by the Treasury Select Committee.

Plan vacation

In 2023, tough times will come for the travel industry.

The Retail Economics tracker found that 70.7 percent of consumers are planning to cut back on holiday plans, with nearly a third canceling altogether due to pressure on disposable income.

It should come as no surprise that the most affluent people, some 13.4 percent of those surveyed, plan to take to the skies and sail the high seas as if nothing had changed.

The rich are different.