ALEX BRUMMER: Britain squanders its tech

Britain has the ingredients, including world-class research universities, a strong venture capital sector and rapidly improving training, to be a global technology leader.

However, the resulting mix never delivers in terms of growth.

The Government heralds the UK’s triumph in creating the number three hi-tech sector on the planet behind the US and China with a combined value of £820bn and a record number of 144 ‘unicorns’ (companies with a value of at least $1 billion).

But the UK is having trouble taking them to the next stage.

Israel is also brilliant at developing new technologies and has been dubbed the ‘start-up’ nation.

But with a population of just 8 million and a tough neighborhood, it’s no surprise that world-class technology like the navigation app Waze ends up in Silicon Valley.

The UK has no such excuses. Arm was sold to Japanese investor Softbank. Fintech champion Worldpay (which started life at NatWest) is, after several multi-billion dollar deals, part of the US financial conglomerate Fidelity National.

Satellite pioneer Inmarsat is about to be taken over by US rival Viasat and Cambridge industrial software firm Aveva has been bought by France’s Schneider.

Vodafone, a pioneer in mobile telephony, is a global minnow. For all of Britain’s technological excellence, there is a lamentable failure to follow the tremendous lead of the UK’s big pharma sector or create anything resembling a Silicon Valley giant.

Recent work by McKinsey suggests that UK companies are slow to adopt AI and digital technologies that could deliver a productivity boost that would drive growth and real rewards for the workforce.

At the center of the current railway and Royal Mail disputes is a Luddite response to industrial change.

However, as is evident in the new Elizabeth line, when the latest software and electronics are adopted, the customer experience and results can be transformed.

Bravo to the unicorns for the creative thinking and innovation driving UK technology. Unfortunately, much of the intellectual property is beyond the reach of the nation.

Due to the process

When Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his disastrous mini-budget in September, all hell broke loose.

The criticism from the political clique, the IMF and the markets was that the then foreign minister failed to subject his unfunded proposals to the scrutiny of the independent Office for Budget Responsibility. Due process was not observed.

Salary agreements in the public sector are governed by a similar independent process of the Pay Review Bodies.

They are described by the Institute of Government (IFG) as non-departmental public boards that collect evidence and provide advice to the government each year on rewards for public sector colleagues.

There is no requirement that ministers accept the advice, nor are the OBR provisions. This year, as the IFG points out, the Government accepted many of the recommendations, from the Armed Forces to the NHS.

It is true that when the proposals were made, inflation was rising but had not reached double digits.

The £1,400 increase for NHS staff on ‘agenda for change’ contracts, coupled with retroactive increases of 4 per cent, could be seen as mediocre.

But that should not have been a green light for nurses or ambulance personnel to picket and potentially put lives in danger.

The place for dispute resolution is the Acas arbitration body. RCN frontman Pat Cullen’s demands to ‘sit down’ with Rishi Sunak are misplaced.

Public sympathy for nurses and ambulance crews (as opposed to railway workers) is a given. Ignoring due process is a recipe for chaos and political disorder, as Kwarteng and Liz Truss discovered.

Unfunded wage deals, if not accompanied by productivity gains, increase indebtedness and could lead to higher taxes and interest rates.

Sunset

They do things differently in Japan, the land of negative interest rates and a debt-to-GDP ratio of 266 percent (versus 90 percent in the UK).

In a month when other major central banks raised short-term rates by half a percentage point, outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda raised the 10-year bond yield target from 0.25% to 0. ,5%.

The move sent a chill through the bond markets and the yen perked up.

The change will improve the returns of banks and insurers and boost the currency. It is the lightest of rudder touches for a country that has lived with negative interest rates for six years. Sayonara.