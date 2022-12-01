ALEX BRUMMER – Brexit Is Not The Enemy

Here’s an imaginary story to conjure up with. Ford announces plans to move production of electric car components from Halewood in Liverpool to Cologne.

The headline of another Brexit blow – which the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts is costing the UK economy £100bn a year – would have written itself.

The reality is the other way around: Ford is increasing its investment in the UK by £150 million.

Misleading: The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts Brexit will cost the UK economy £100bn a year – would have written itself

It is predicted that by 2026, two thirds of the components for all Ford electric vehicles in Europe will be made in the UK.

That, you might argue, will make little difference given the Brexit tsunami that has been predicted and presented as an inalienable truth by the OBR, the Bank of England and countless others.

A Sunday newspaper gleefully declared last week that Brexit must be a bust because Britain’s ‘landmark’ trade deal with Japan failed to deliver the £15 billion predicted when Liz Truss signed it.

Instead, trade to Japan fell from £12.3bn to £11.9bn in the year to June 2022.

But hold on. The year in question was one of the most disrupted in modern times due to logistical bottlenecks, Japan’s Covid restrictions for most of the period, and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Moreover, physical trade is only a fraction of the relationship between Japan and the UK. Tokyo is a major domestic investor in the UK and plans to devote a significant portion of its £13.2bn investment to vehicle electrification in Sunderland.

And the City of London, home to most of the Japanese banks worldwide, is a major player in the currency, derivatives and other financial markets. The problem with much of the data under discussion is that it doesn’t give the full picture.

Trading figures are fantastically unreliable, often subject to major revisions. Earlier this week I was invited to a McKinsey briefing on how UK companies can grow in economic uncertainty.

It was fascinating material, pointing out, for example, how UK pension funds do very little to support the FTSE by investing only 2 per cent (yes, 2 per cent) in UK listed companies.

Tera Allas, McKinsey’s director of economics, provided a different perspective on the relevance of economic forecasts.

Labor was eager to jump on recent OECD growth forecasts that showed the UK had one of the worst prospects of the advanced countries.

In the numbers, she noted, despite all the fuss, the expansion gap between the UK and other countries was just 0.1 percent.

This, she argued, was within a margin of error that could fluctuate up or down by several basis points.

Put another way, the OBR forecast of Brexit damage can be a useful guide, but it is not the King James bible.

Top seen

After all that skepticism, it might seem counterintuitive to extract any optimism from a Bank of England survey.

Whisper it softly and there seems to be a spark of cheer heading towards course moderation.

Companies say they increased prices by 7.2 percent in the year to November, the lowest amount since April.

Cost-of-living expectations among the wider public have also fallen from their all-time highs.

Interest rates have yet to peak, and markets are forecasting a further half-percentage point increase in the bank’s base rate from 3 percent to 3.5 percent on Dec. 15, following a three-quarter point increase at the last timeout. The summit may be closer than people feared.

Molten

Two of my passions, in no particular order, are a love of my hometown, Brighton, where I used to work as a beach chair attendant, and chocolate.

Both led me to the mistake of investing in hobby stocks. Since my beach chair was next to Brighton Pier, I couldn’t resist a little flutter in the shares of Brighton Pier plc, which then halved in value.

Likewise, when Hotel Chocolat became a thing, I invested. Things were going smoothly until founder Angus Thirlwell made the classic mistake of thinking that because Americans are big chocolate eaters and speak the same language, nothing can go wrong.

The result: a loss of £9.4 million after the write-off of US store closing costs.

Shares that were at 513p earlier this year are down at 147p.

Bitter!