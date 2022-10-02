Alex Beresford marries fiancee Imogen McKay in a magical Mallorcan wedding ceremony

<!–

Alex Beresford has married his fiancée Imogen McKay in an intimate ceremony on the picturesque Spanish island of Majorca.

The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay were introduced on a blind date in August 2020, set up by a mutual friend.

Talking to HI! magazine of the wedding, which involved a clifftop ceremony at the Son Marroig estate, Beresford said: ‘I was blown away by the beauty of it all.

‘One of my cousins ​​said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish. But most importantly it was where I married the woman I love.’

Beresford revealed he proposed to McKay in April, explaining that he popped the question on New Year’s Day while the pair walked along the beach in Majorca.

McKay grew up in Australia and works in e-commerce for a London restaurant.

“I couldn’t wait to marry Alex,” she said. ‘Seeing him and all our loved ones in that incredible setting made me so emotional.’

Beresford’s 12-year-old son Cruz, from a previous relationship, acted as ring bearer and “mini best man”, while the presenter’s brother and cousin were ushers and his best friends – both called Leon – were best men.

McKay’s sisters – Helena and Georgia – were bridesmaids and led the bridal procession down the aisle to the foot of a white marble temple where the ceremony was held.

Beresford said: ‘When I turned to see Imogen walking towards me, my heart skipped a beat. She looked amazing. So classically beautiful and exactly as I had imagined.’

The wedding day coincided with the Queen’s funeral on September 19 and Beresford said he paid his respects to the late monarch that morning.

“I woke up super early and watched the start of it (the funeral) on TV in a cafe in the village,” Beresford said. “It was my way of paying tribute to Her Majesty.”

Beresford was involved in the spat with GMB co-host Piers Morgan over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which led to Morgan storming off the ITV daytime show in 2021.

The full interview with Alex Beresford is available in HELLO! magazine, out now.