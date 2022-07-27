Alessia Russo’s back-heel set the EUROs alight and she could win the Golden Boot without starting

Brutal, daring, sublime. Alessia Russo’s goal in England’s semi-final against Sweden was the best we’ve seen at Euro 2022.

It was a piece of individual brilliance that any player, man or woman, would have been proud of. Russo was one of the stars of the tournament. More remarkable than her goal on Tuesday is that she was able to win the Golden Boot without even starting a match.

The England striker scored four goals from the bench, two behind teammate and top scorer Beth Mead. It would take a hat-trick in Sunday’s final at Wembley to usurp Mead, but after her superb effort against Sweden, nothing seems impossible.

Alessia Russo came off the bench again to score third in England’s 4-0 against Sweden

After hitting the goalkeeper with her first attempt from Fran Kirby’s low cross, Russo reacted fastest on the rebound, outsmarting Caroline Seger and tapping the ball with the back of her foot through Hedvig Lindahl’s legs into the Swedish goal .

“I don’t normally score heels, I don’t think you’ll see another one!” said Ruso. Scoring in a semi-final and progressing to the final is a huge highlight in my career.

“I missed the first chance and recently we were actually cutting back on training. I could have made it a lot easier on myself if I had scored the first. It fell nicely, but I don’t remember much about it.

“As it fell back to me, I thought, ‘What’s the fastest way to get this ball into the back of the net?’ I should have scored in the first place, so I just waved a foot at it and luckily it hit the net.’

Sarina Wiegman usually refuses to talk about individual players, but the England manager made an exception for Russo’s stunning goal.

“You have to have that much courage to do something so unpredictable and phenomenal. No one could respond to it,” Wiegman said. ‘That was very nice to see. Then it was 3-0, so we knew, “OK, now we consolidate and finish the game”.’

Russo’s brilliance lit up Bramall Lane, but also captured the imagination of the football world. “Lessi, not Messi,” Ian Wright told the BBC afterwards. “What she’s done when she shows up… I don’t know what to do to start a game.

‘The improvisation is fantastic. When she walked in, she immediately made an impression. She links play. Not sure what else she needs to do to get started.

Ian Wright called Russo ‘Lessi’ – comparing her name to that of Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi

‘If you look at Ellen White’s contribution over the years, you can’t question that. But she hasn’t done enough in this tournament. This girl (Russo) does it. I don’t think Wiegman will change it.’

Abby Wambach, a World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist with the United States, said: “I dreamed all my life to score a goal like that. Never happened. Alessia Russo, bow.’

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr tweeted: ‘Don’t lie, that was lit by Russo.’

Manchester United’s back heel went through Hedvig Lindahl’s legs and garnered much acclaim

But the question remains: what should Russo do to get started? She has been one of England’s best players and is likely to end up on the UEFA team of the tournament.

“She does everything she has to do, very well, but before every game we consider so many things,” said Wiegman. “She could start, but I think the starting team has also done very well and I think the combination we still have works well. We will see.’

No striker wants to be a ‘super sub’ but it’s a role Russo is more than happy to play and he works to perfection. “If that’s the part, I’ll definitely take it,” she said. “Ellen does a great job of exhausting everyone, as well as the entire team. We are up there in terms of physicality. If the opportunity is there, I’ll grab it. It was great and I love playing for the Three Lions.”

She could still win the Golden Boot of the tournament, but would need a hat-trick in the final

Russo could end up European champion this summer, but it’s unclear where she will play her club football in the long term. She still has a one-year contract with Manchester United, but turned down the offer of a new deal before the start of this tournament.

Her value has skyrocketed in the past three weeks and United will have to come back with an improved offer if they want to keep their star player, or risk losing her for nothing next summer.

After taking the roof off Bramall Lane on Tuesday, it’s now up to Russo to do the same at Wembley in what will be the biggest game of her life.