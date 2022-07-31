Alessia Russo takes a peak at a note brought on by a German substitute during the Euro 2022 final!
She’s behind you! English star Alessia Russo boldly takes a look at the tactical instructions given to the German replacement on a piece of paper… just before Lionesses started making history and won Euro 2022
Alessia Russo endeared herself to the fans by looking at a note brought by a German substitute during the Euro 2022 final.
Russo was already a popular member of the England squad after scoring a spectacular heel earlier in the tournament.
She was a key figure in the final as England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra time.
More to follow.