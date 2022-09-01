Alessandra Ambrosio turns heads in a dramatic feathered gown during Venice Film Festival

<!–

She never hesitates to create a glamorous red carpet.

And Alessandra Ambrosio shone in a feathered gown at the premiere of Riget Exodus (The Kingdom Exodus) on day two of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The model, 41, turned heads in the dramatic number which was decorated with sequins in various shades of blue.

With a corseted bodice, the dress hugged every inch of her incredible figure as it fell to the floor.

She wore her dark brown locks in glamorous waves and accentuated her natural beauty with a smokey eye and glossy lip.

The Brazilian model chose blue crystal earrings and a matching pendant as an accessory and increased her height with a pair of silver heels.

The horror series, Riget Exodus, is a sequel to the 1990s series and is again directed by Danish director Lars Von Trier and follows the haunted goings-on in a hospital in Copenhagen.

It is the third and final episode of the rebooted supernatural TV show The Kingdom.

Producer Louise Vesth and cast members Bodil Jørgensen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Nicolas Bro and Ida Engvoli attend the premiere of the films in Venice.

The official synopsis reads: ‘A vast organism of flesh and blood has materialized in the chambers and corridors of the Kingdom.

On a dark and stormy night, sleepwalking Karen senses something is wrong and travels to The Kingdom to seek answers.

“On arrival, she discovers that the hospital is suffering and that she is the only one who can free the Kingdom from its torment.”

The Venice Film Festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.

Spooky: It follows the ghostly events of a Copenhagen hospital and is the third and final episode of the rebooted supernatural TV show The Kingdom