Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in a green dress while repping Brazil atop NYC’s Empire State Building

She is a Brazilian bombshell who left her mark on the modeling world as one of Victoria’s Secret’s most iconic Angels.

And Alessandra Ambrosio represented her homeland when she celebrated Brazil’s bicentenary of Independence Day atop the Empire State Building in New York City.

Ambrosio wore a beautiful bright green dress and waved the Brazilian flag and posed for photos on the observation deck of the historic building.

Ambrosio’s dress clung tightly to her gym-honed physique, showing off her impeccably chiseled arms and legs.

The supermodel slipped her feet into a pair of lime green high-heeled shoes.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added some sparkle to her look by throwing on a pair of gold bracelets and matching earrings.

Her dark brown hair fell in loose curls over her back and chest.

Ambrosio recently spoke with Forbes about growing up in Brazil and how it affected her future entrepreneurial endeavors.

She explained that her beach-oriented upbringing in Brazil inspired her to create her own swimwear line GAL Floripa.

“Being from Brazil, I grew up wearing a swimsuit, so that’s what I love to do and that’s what I love to create,” she said.

“I’m not going to promote or create anything I don’t identify with.”

Ambrosio initially launched GAL Floripa along with her sister Aline and friend Gisele Coria in 2019.

The brand has become popular because it offers a wide range of swimwear, from skimpy bikinis to flattering one-piece suits.

Ambrosio proved to be her own best ad and was the focus of numerous campaigns for the brand over the years.

Ambrosio told Forbes she was happy to have brought her vision to life, while also providing advice to other potential entrepreneurs.

She recommended that you only enter into a business venture “if you get satisfaction out of it and if you do something with love and passion.”

“That’s what I think for women out there or business people – do something you believe in and enjoy because life is happening now, so if you’re not enjoying it now, when are you going to enjoy it?”