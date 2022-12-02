Alessandra Ambrosio strikes seductive poses with lingerie in new Jacquie Aiche jewellery collection

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio struck seductive poses in revealing lingerie for the new Intuitive Attraction campaign for Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

The 41-year-old Brazilian model sparkled in a sheer top and matching bottoms as she showcased the Los Angeles-based jewelry designer’s diamond necklaces.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her incredible figure in a silky black teddy bear with a plunging neckline while also modeling bracelets and rings from the Intuitive Attraction collection.

Alessandra sat on the floor in a photo while also showing off ankle jewellery.

The brown-eyed beauty had her flawless complexion seen in other photos, wearing a brown bustier and matching panties while adorned with multiple necklaces, bracelets, and body jewelry around her waist.

Alessandra is partially covered in a gray plaid jacket in one of the snaps.

She also went braless wearing a colorful coat while showing off vibrant turquoise necklaces.

Alessandra also wore a tan fedora hat, a white crop top and white pants while sporting earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

She showed off her flat stomach with an unbuttoned shirt while wearing another set of necklaces.

Alessandra also wore a dress with side cutouts as she modeled dangling earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

The jewelry is made in Los Angeles with hand-selected minerals and crystals.

Alessandra attended the Opening Night Gala at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

She has been dating Richard Lee since late February 2020.

Alessandra has look-alike daughter Anja, 14, and 10-year-old son Noah with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur, 41.

She attended Milan Fashion Week in October and turned heads when she unveiled her underwear in a daring ensemble at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Milan Fashion Week was first established in 1958 and is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

Alessandra started her own swimwear brand GAL Floripa in 2019 in collaboration with her sister, Aline Ambrósio, and her childhood friend, Gisele Cória.

