Alessandra Ambrosio slips out of sweats and into Daisy Dukes while shopping with beau and daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio turned back from her busy schedule on Friday and spent the afternoon with her beautiful Richard Lee and 14-year-old daughter Anja.

The trio were spotted on a shopping spree in Venice Beach, which eventually led to them making a pit stop for lunch at a popular waterfront restaurant.

The longtime supermodel decided to keep it casual in the fashion department, initially dressed in orange ombre sweatpants and a cropped white t-shirt.

Family Time: Alessandra Ambrosio turned her busy schedule back on Friday and spent the afternoon with her beautiful Richard Lee and 14-year-old daughter Anja. The longtime supermodel decided to keep it casual in the fashion department, initially dressed in orange ombre sweatpants and a cropped white t-shirt

But as the day wore on and the temperature began to climb nearly 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the mom of two decided to take off her sweatpants and put on her version of Daisy Dukes.

The skinny jeans were even rolled up an inch or two at the bottom, showing even more of her seemingly endless legs.

Ambrosio also wore a pair of white sandals, mirrored sunglasses, and carried a brown leather purse over her right shoulder.

In keeping with their casual vibe of the day, the famed Victoria’s Secret Angel had her long brown locks pulled up into a loose high bun.

Change of clothes: The trio were spotted shopping in Venice Beach, eventually leading them to make a pit stop for lunch at a popular waterfront restaurant

Lee, who has also had a long career as a model, looked like a beachcomber in black sports shorts with a black t-shirt and matching flip flops.

As the afternoon wore on, mother and daughter made a few purchases before deciding to go to restaurant Gjelina for lunch.

Specializing in New American cuisine, Venice’s always-packed farm-to-table hotspot is known for its wood-fired vegetables, pizza and Butterscotch Pots de Crême, according to thriller.

More Comfortable: As the day wore on and the temperature started to climb nearly 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the mom of two decided to take off her sweatpants and get into her Daisy Dukes version.

Earlier on Friday, Ambrosio took to her Instagram page and posted a series of snaps of herself striking a few poses in two-tone yellow pleated pants with a white blazer and a brown sports bra.

‘Ombre into the weekend!’ she wrote in the caption, in reference to the two-tone colors.

The co-founder of Gal Floripa also shared some photos from her dinner with Lee the previous night at Nosawa Bar, a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills.

In a few photos, the couple, who started dating in February 2021, were able to burst out laughing as they posed next to the chef.

Along with her daughter Anja, Ambrosio also has a 10-year-old son, whom she is co-parenting with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur.

Couples Time: Ambrosio also took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared some photos from her dinner with Lee at Nozawa Bar sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills