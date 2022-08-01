Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her toned physique in a yellow bikini while playing beach volleyball

Alessandra Ambrosio looked amazing playing beach volleyball with a friend in Malibu on Sunday.

The 41-year-old model showed off her toned physique in a busty yellow bikini top and matching GAL Floripa bottoms.

She shielded her eyes behind red sunglasses as she posed a storm on the beach with the yellow volleyball.

Alessandra opted for a natural palette of makeup, while tucking her brunette locks back into a ponytail.

Her brunette buddy turned heads in a vibrant orange bikini and stylish shades as he posed for a sizzling snap.

The Brazilian bombshell later took to Instagram to share a short clip of her revealing ensemble with her 11.3 million followers.

It comes as the Victoria’s Secret Angel recently shared adorable snaps of herself and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, enjoying their vacation in Italy.

She showed a few pictures of the two together, lips pursed and enjoying the summer sun over breakfast.

The happy couple seemed to be having the time of their lives on the Amalfi Coast as they got close.

The 41-year-old uploaded a photo showing the two sharing a quick hug.

So cute: Alessandra and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, recently had a quick kiss over breakfast in Italy

Alessandra and Richard started dating last year in 2021 and seem to be having a great time when they are together.

She had a previous relationship with Jamie Mazur and was also engaged to him. They share two children, daughter Anja and son Noah.

In an interview with Forbesthe mother of two opened up about the importance of being a parent.

“I think everything I do is my concern and I try to keep in mind that I have my kids. I want to set a good example for them,” she explained.

Alessandra also spoke about one of the goals she wants to achieve as a mother.

She added: “I grew up in a small town, so for me it’s just to prepare them for the world, but I’m still trying to bring simplicity and do what you want, you know? Don’t try to be something you’re not.’