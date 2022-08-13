Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her toned figure in a colorful swimsuit while on vacation with her kids

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She made her name like a Victoria’s Secret fashion model.

And Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her incredible figure as she posed in a slew of Instagram snaps from her vacation in Montenegro with her two kids, Anja, 13, and Noah, 10, on Friday.

The Brazilian beauty, 41, put on a busty display in a colorful zigzag one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed soaking up some rays on a boat.

Stunning: Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her incredible figure as she posed in a slew of Instagram snaps from her vacation in Montenegro

Alessandra later chose to cover herself in a floaty, multicolored cover-up as he posed in a slew of Instagram photos captioned, “Let’s go sailing.”

Sunbathing on the yacht, Alessandra wore her shiny brunette locks down and opted for a no-makeup look to show off her glow.

The model seemed to be making the most of her luxurious getaway with her daughter when she posted a sweet photo of them both on the boat.

Family outing: And the Brazilian beauty, 41, put on a busty show in a unique zigzag one-piece swimsuit as she soaked up some rays with her two kids Anja, 13, and Noah, 10

Soaking up the rays: Other snaps on the boat show the brunette beauty covering her toned body in a floating rainbow cover

She stood next to her lookalike daughter in the photo captioned, “My sweet girl.”

Alessandra is currently dating fellow model Richard Lee, who she was spotted cuddling on the beach with earlier this month.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in February 2021.

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who co-founded the Alanui brand with his sister Carlotta.

Chilling: The model seemed to be making the most of her luxurious vacation as she sunbathed on the boat and showed off her tanned and toned figure

Vacation: And in another photo, she made sure to share a shot of the breathtaking view showing off just her tanned and toned legs

Meanwhile, Alessandra shares her two children with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur, who co-founded RE/DONE.

Alessandra gave birth to both of her children in Florianopolis and regularly vacationed there, making sure to post enviable snaps on her Instagram.

GAL Floripa, the swimwear line she started with her sister Aline and their friend Gisele Coria, takes the second part of the title from a nickname for Florianopolis.