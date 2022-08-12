Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her toned and tanned figure

<!–

Known for her gorgeous physique, she made a name for herself as a Victoria’s Secret model.

And Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her incredible figure as she posed on Friday in a slew of new Instagram snaps from her outing in Montenegro.

The Brazilian beauty, 41, put on a busty display in a gold ruffled, thin-strap bikini in a stunning image as she cooled off with a refreshing dip in the sea.

In another, she was sitting at a lunch table, looking out at the view as she showed off her ample cleavage and adorned with trendy white sunglasses.

In other instances, she donned a breezy pale pink kaftan while posing in a mirror selfie in a picturesque open-air restaurant before sipping a cocktail.

For the later photos where she wasn’t in the sea, she wore her shiny brunette locks in a pretty braided style and opted for minimal makeup to show off her shine.

At the moment, Alessandra is dating fellow model Richard Lee, whom she was spotted cuddling on the beach this week.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in February 2021.

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who co-founded the Alanui brand with his sister Carlotta.

Incredible view: In another Instagram photo, she looked out over the sea and paired her gold bikini with a patterned sarong

Meanwhile, Alessandra shares her two children Anja, 13, and Noah, 10, with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur, who co-founded RE/DONE.

Alessandra gave birth to both of her children in Florianopolis and regularly vacationed there, making sure to post enviable photos on her Instagram.

GAL Floripa, the swimwear line she started with her sister Aline and their friend Gisele Coria, takes the second part of the title from a nickname for Florianopolis.