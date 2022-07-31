Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her supermodel physique in a white sports bra during beach photo shoot

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her sensational physique on Saturday during an impromptu beach photo shoot in Malibu.

The 41-year-old Brazilian model showed off her slim waist in a white sports bra and matching tights with mesh panels along the sides, emphasizing her endless legs.

The runway phenom appeared to be having a great time on the sunny day shot and was spotted jumping for joy in the air and running in the sand with outstretched hands, seizing the beautiful day.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel enhanced her look with a few accessories, a layer of gold chains, a watch and a bracelet for the day.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks pulled back in a messy braid, with another skinny braid on the side of her head.

As for glamour, the phenom allowed 5ft 10in of her natural beauty to shine through, with just a hint of blush and bronze shade on her lids.

Alessandra went barefoot all day and boldly set her feet on the jagged gray rocks on the beach as she battled a storm.

She was shot on an iPhone by a man wearing a navy blue T-shirt and green shorts.

While not a professional shoot, the genetically blessed beauty gave her cameraman a variety of poses to work with.

The fashionista used quite a bit of energy during the shoot, as she kept jumping in the air and having fun frolicking on the beach.

At one point, the star even tried to adopt a yoga pose during the peaceful ocean side shoot.

Not present at the shoot was her boyfriend Richard Lee, whom she has been dating since December 14, 2020.

On July 19, Ambrosio and Lee demonstrated a ‘Brazilian kiss’ as they took on the couples challenge Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube Vlog.

The couple had to take a shot of vodka for every wrong answer about their relationship, which was tough considering he “don’t drink alcohol.”

When asked which of Alessandra’s body parts was Richard’s favorite, she replied, “My belly?”

“No,” Lee replied before joking, “Your vagina. No no no!’

“Is it my eyes?” asked Ambrosio.

The Utah native replied, “Honey, you know that.”

The co-founder of GAL Floripa clapped back: ‘I don’t know. You always kiss my belly. You don’t kiss my eyes.’

Richard is Alessandra’s first public romance since ending her two-year relationship with Alanui co-designer Nicoló Oddi in the winter of 2020.

Ambrósio has two children – daughter Anja Louise, who will turn 14 on August 24; and son Noah Phoenix, 10 – from her decade-long romance with ex-fiancé – Jamie Mazur, co-founder of Re/Done Denim – which ended amicably in 2018.

Alexander Wang’s catwalker continues to run her second swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, which she co-founded in March 2019 with her younger sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória.

Alessandra previously ran her eponymous swimwear line ále by Alessandra from 2014-2018.