Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her sizzling physique in a skimpy bikini

Known for her gorgeous physique, she made a name for herself as a Victoria’s Secret model.

And Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her incredible figure as she posed in the sea on Thursday in a slew of new Instagram snaps from Montenegro.

The Brazilian beauty, 41, sauntered into the cooling ocean wearing a busty cream bikini top with ruffles and thin straps.

The bottoms were gold and the swimwear showed off her toned abs and nimble legs, as well as her impressive holiday tan.

Alessandra paired her beach look with a white Boho necklace and trendy sunglasses while donning a series of sultry poses.

She had her dark brown locks swept back with seawater and opted for minimal makeup to top up her tan as she captioned the new message, “Vacation Mode!”

At the moment, Alessandra is dating fellow model Richard Lee, whom she was spotted cuddling on the beach this week.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in February 2021.

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who co-founded the Alanui brand with his sister Carlotta.

Meanwhile, Alessandra shares her two children Anja, 13, and Noah, 10, with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur, who co-founded RE/DONE.

Alessandra gave birth to both of her children in Florianopolis and regularly vacationed there, making sure to post enviable snaps on her Instagram.

GAL Floripa, the swimwear line she started with her sister Aline and their friend Gisele Coria, takes the second part of the title from a nickname for Florianopolis.