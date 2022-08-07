Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her long legs while shopping with Matheus Mazzafera at Cartier in LA

Alessandra Ambrosio and Matheus Mazzafera dressed for warm weather while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The 41-year-old model donned a light blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. White stripes ran vertically across the shirt.

She added a pair of blue jeans that ended in the middle of her tanned thighs.

Shopping Trip: Alessandra Ambrosio and Mattheus Mazzafera Dressed for Warm Weather While Shopping at Rodeo Drive Saturday

The star’s brown hair fell down her back and dark aviator sunglasses shielded her eyes from the bright Los Angeles sun.

Mazzafera, 41, wore a t-shirt and white shorts that barely reached the mid-thigh.

He pulled an orange baseball cap low over his eyes and also put on sunglasses.

Summer outfit: The 41-year-old model put on a light blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. White stripes ran vertically across the shirt

Doing something beautiful? The pair went to Cartier, the world-famous jeweler, to spend their afternoon snooping together

The couple went to Cartier, the world famous jeweler, during their afternoon together.

Mazzafera and Ambrosio have been friends for a while and are both from Brazil.

At the moment, Alessandra is in a romance with her fellow model Richard Lee, who she was spotted cuddling on the beach this week. The pair also recently recorded a video for Mazzafera’s YouTube channel.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in February 2021.

Happy couple: Alessandra is currently having a sizzling romance with her fellow model Richard Lee, who she was spotted cuddling with on the beach this week (photo 2021)

Two years soon: Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted at a romantic dinner in February 2021 (picture September 2021)

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who co-founded the Alanui brand with his sister Carlotta.

Meanwhile, Alessandra shares her two children Anja, 13, and Noah, 10, with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur, who co-founded RE/DONE.

Alessandra gave birth to both of her children in Florianopolis and regularly vacationed there, making sure to post enviable snaps on her Instagram.

GAL Floripa, the swimwear line she started with her sister Aline and their friend Gisele Coria, takes the second part of the title from a nickname for Florianopolis.