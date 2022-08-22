Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her legs in vintage miniskirt and Gucci T-shirt in LA

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio has been in a lot of one-on-one contact with one of her BFFs, Matheus Mazzafera, since she returned from her most recent family outing.

And on Sunday, the longtime supermodel decided to stay close to home and went on a lunch date with her friend in another part of her Los Angeles neighborhood of Santa Monica.

Just like the day before, when the duo stepped out for a chatty walk and Greek food in Beverly Hills, the Brazilian-born beauty showed she can still turn heads, dressed in a more casual-cool ensemble.

BFFs: For the second day in a row, Alessandra Ambrosio met BFF Matheus Mazzafera for a walk and lunch in Santa Monica on Sunday

Not only did the former runway queen show off her stately six-foot figure, she beat the heat in a sleeveless white Gucci t-shirt tucked into a vintage blue denim miniskirt that frayed around the bottom perimeter.

With temperatures in the mid-70s Fahrenheit and nearly 90 degrees more inland in the San Fernando Valley, Ambrosio also wore a pair of brown open-toe sandals.

She completed her look with a white bag, red-framed sunglasses that pin-up girls of the 40s and 50s would have been proud of, and her long dark brown locks pulled back into a loose and messy bun.

Casual-cool: The old supermodel stepped out for her lunch date in a sleeveless Gucci t-shirt she tucked into a blue denim miniskirt, which frayed around the bottom perimeter

Mazzafera, 41, met his longtime girlfriend who wore off-white shorts with a red t-shirt, which showed his many tattoos on both arms, and white sneakers.

The Brazilian and stylist, who rose to fame with his self-titled YouTube channel, also wore dark sunglasses for their late afternoon stroll.

During the day, Ambrosio also took to her Instagram page and shared more photos from her recent summer vacation to Montenegro with her daughter Anja, 13, and son Noah, 10.

Summer love: The mother of two also took to her Instagram page to share more photos from her recent family trip to Montenegro with her daughter Anja, 13, and son Noah, 10

She simply wrote “Mediterranean #montenegro” in the caption of the two photos, including a photo of her in a green one-piece swimsuit with belt from the clothing line, Jonathan Simkhai as she climbed a short ladder. of the Mediterranean.

There’s another one where she’s sitting back, basking under the sun with the beautiful coastline in the background.

In recent days, Ambrosio has shared an assortment of photos she took during her recent family vacation, including taking in the culture and sights of the old town of Budva, a Montenegrin city on the Adriatic Sea.