Alessandra Ambrosio showcases toned arms and legs as she strolls home after a workout in Los Angeles

Vogue supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio looked slim as she strolled through Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 41-year-old mother of two rocked a pair of lavender shorts while showing off her toned legs.

The catwalk queen covered up in a gray sleeveless sweatshirt that showed off her strong arms as she left her workout in the Brentwood area of ​​Los Angeles.

The Brazilian beauty wore her light brown hair in a loose bun and appeared to be makeup-free.

She donned dark sunglasses in the bright LA ​​sun and wore white flip flops.

The founder of Gal Floripa stopped for some squeezed juice on her journey home and was spotted on her cell phone attached to a rope-like cord.

On her Instagram stories, the runway veteran shared a short clip as she prepared for her Bar Method class.

The program offers a full body workout using a ballet bar and implements elements of Pilates, yoga and strength training.

She took off the sweatshirt for the hour-long session, revealing a matching lavender bra top and her toned abs as she sat on the floor warming up with her legs in a diamond pose.

The avid athlete captioned the clip with “shake it until you make it,” referencing the Bar Method theory that muscles get stronger by contracting and relaxing at a rapid rate as their fuel runs out.

Later in the day, the mother of two celebrated the birthday party of her son, Noah Phoenix, and their dog. She has a daughter, Anja Louise, 14, from her relationship with ex-partner Jamie Mazur, 41.

In the social media post where the boy hugged their black lab, she wrote: “Phoenix and 9 sibling are 2 today.” Alessandra recorded the animated words “Pup, pup, hooray.” It’s your birthday.’