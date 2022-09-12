WhatsNew2Day
Alessandra Ambrosio showcases toned arms and legs as she strolls home after a workout in Los Angeles

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her tight arms and legs as she walks home from a workout in Los Angeles

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 15:42, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 15:42, September 12, 2022

Vogue supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio looked slim as she strolled through Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 41-year-old mother of two rocked a pair of lavender shorts while showing off her toned legs.

The catwalk queen covered up in a gray sleeveless sweatshirt that showed off her strong arms as she left her workout in the Brentwood area of ​​Los Angeles.

The Brazilian beauty wore her light brown hair in a loose bun and appeared to be makeup-free.

She donned dark sunglasses in the bright LA ​​sun and wore white flip flops.

The founder of Gal Floripa stopped for some squeezed juice on her journey home and was spotted on her cell phone attached to a rope-like cord.

On her Instagram stories, the runway veteran shared a short clip as she prepared for her Bar Method class.

The program offers a full body workout using a ballet bar and implements elements of Pilates, yoga and strength training.

She took off the sweatshirt for the hour-long session, revealing a matching lavender bra top and her toned abs as she sat on the floor warming up with her legs in a diamond pose.

Warm up: The runway veteran sat on the floor in a diamond position as she prepared for her workout at The Bar Method

The avid athlete captioned the clip with “shake it until you make it,” referencing the Bar Method theory that muscles get stronger by contracting and relaxing at a rapid rate as their fuel runs out.

Later in the day, the mother of two celebrated the birthday party of her son, Noah Phoenix, and their dog. She has a daughter, Anja Louise, 14, from her relationship with ex-partner Jamie Mazur, 41.

In the social media post where the boy hugged their black lab, she wrote: “Phoenix and 9 sibling are 2 today.” Alessandra recorded the animated words “Pup, pup, hooray.” It’s your birthday.’

