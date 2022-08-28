Alessandra Ambrosio shops on Rodeo Drive in overalls before sharing sizzling vacation snaps

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio was unusually covered while shopping along the world famous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturdays.

Gal Floripa co-founder kept it casual-cool in brown denim overalls and a white sports bra while browsing the various designer shop windows.

As the sun shone down and temperatures reached into the mid-80s Fahrenheit, the 41-year-old runway maven wore matching sandals and stylish sunglasses.

Rounding out her casual-cool outfit, the old supermodel silver accessory with a Celine purse.

She also wore a few necklaces and bracelets and pulled her dark brown locks back into a loose ponytail

Later in the afternoon, the always-networking entrepreneur posted on Instagram a series of snaps and videos taken during a photo shoot in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

“Belgrade nights,” she wrote in the caption, in reference to the sun setting and the lights shining brightly in the background.

The former catwalk queen showed why for several years she was among the highest paid models of her time in a striking orange dress that showed off her long legs and golden open-toed heels.

The figure-hugging design helped accentuate her petite waist as she struck various poses on a bridge erected over a waterway decorated with graffiti.

The co-founder of Gal Floripa also leaned back on a railing, just a stone’s throw from the waterway, with a purple bag slung over her shoulder and gold heels on her feet.

At one point she sat down on a railing just a few feet from the running water, with a small purple purse slung over her shoulder.

Before the shoot she decided to pull her long locks in a bun, while still keeping a center part.

The jet-setting, proud mother also brought her daughter Anja (14) and son Noah (10) along for one of the photos taken at the top of the bridge.

Anja wore a black and white patterned mini dress and white sneakers, while her brother looked adorable in brown shorts with a blue and white patterned T-shirt and white shoes.

Ambrosio was said to burst into a classic spin in the short clip she added to the post.

The proud mum shares her two children with ex-fiance Jamie Mazur, whom she broke up with in March 2018 after more than 10 years together.