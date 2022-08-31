Alessandra Ambrosio shares summer snaps with beau Richard Lee and best friend Ana Beatriz Barros

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio shared “end of summer” snaps on social media on Tuesday, including her boyfriend Richard Lee and best friend Ana Beatriz Barros.

41-year-old Brazilian model and fellow Brazilian beauty Ana, 40, wore matching yellow dresses as they posed together for photos posted on Instagram.

“End of summer bbq…with my bestie #friendsandfamily,” Alessandra wrote in the caption for her roughly 11.3 million followers.

Alessandra stunned in the sunny mini dress with side cutouts and a plunging neckline.

Ana also shone in a long lemon dress with side cutouts and long sleeves.

Alessandra was beaming in another photo embracing her boyfriend Richard with whom she began dating in 2021.

Richard wore a short-sleeved shirt with blue and white vertical stripes.

Alessandra’s good friend Jessica Geraty also wore a yellow knit top along with white pants as she was flanked by the Brazilian models.

The summer barbecue also served as a book signing as photographer Stewart Shining was featured writing ‘Alessandra by Stewart Shining’ on the cover of his photo book.

The model and photographer have been friends for decades and collaborated on a photo collection for the 230-page book.

Fashion designer Peter Dundas, 53, was also at the barbecue with his partner and Dundas co-founder Evangelo Bousis.

Jessica and Alessandra also wore colorful Canessa cashmere sweaters while playfully posing with each other outside.

Alessandra has 14-year-old daughter Anja and 10-year-old son Noah with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur, 41.

In an interview earlier this year with Forbesthe mother of two opened up about the importance of being a parent.

“I think everything I do is my concern and I try to keep in mind that I have my kids. I want to set a good example for them,” she explained.

Alessandra also spoke about one of the goals she wants to achieve as a mother.

She added: “I grew up in a small town, so for me it’s just to prepare them for the world, but I’m still trying to bring simplicity and do what you want, you know? Don’t try to be something you’re not.’