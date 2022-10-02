Alessandra Ambrosio shares a passionate kiss with beau Richard Lee in Santa Monica

Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, weren’t afraid to show their affectionate side as they spent their Saturday on a beach in Santa Monica.

The supermodel, 41, kept her look casual and comfortable as she took part in a classic game of beach volleyball with her beau.

During a short pause in the game, the beauty was depicted jumping into her boyfriend’s arms and the two lovebirds shared a romantic kiss.

Cute! Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and her beau Richard Lee were pictured sharing a passionate kiss as they spent their Saturday on a beach in Santa Monica

The Brazilian model opted for comfort during her beach day and wore a yellow long-sleeved sweater and gray cotton shorts.

To spice up her daytime look, the mom of two added small silver earrings and a pair of silver necklaces.

Alessandra added stylish sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright California sun.

She was all smiles and seemed to be having a good time as she spent quality time with her beauty at the beach.

Cute! The businesswoman and runway sensation took a break from beach volleyball as Alessandra jumped into Richard’s arms

Beach day: The Brazilian model opted for comfort on her beach day and donned a yellow long-sleeved sweater with gray cotton shorts

Her dark brown hair was up in a loose bun and tied with a large yellow clip at the back.

Her boyfriend Richard also kept his look simple and casual for a day at the beach. He wore black shorts and also opted for a long-sleeved sweater in case the weather turned a bit colder.

The couple were first linked in February last year after they were spotted out for a romantic dinner.

Alessandra had a previous relationship with businessman Jamie Mazur. The two became engaged in 2008 and share two children, daughter Anja and son Noah. However, their relationship came to an end in 2018.

Romantic: Alessandra and Richard were first linked in February last year after being spotted on a romantic dinner date

Intense play: As the day progressed, a few friends were joined by the couple who played beach volleyball with them

Enjoying the game: The supermodel showed her incredible volleyball skills during the game

Shortly after Alessandra and Richard settled on the beach, the happy couple were joined by some close friends.

The group all enjoyed a game of volleyball on the warm sand. The supermodel got the chance to show off her incredible skills for the sport and was pictured on one knee hitting the ball over the net.

The founder of GAL Floripa was also seen with a few smiles and cheering colleagues during the serious match.

Later, the couple went back to their seats and decided to take a break by sipping a nice drink and looking at other treats they had brought in a bag.

Break time: The businesswoman had a nice conversation while enjoying a refreshing drink

Fun under the sun: During the beach volleyball match, the model took the time to clean her sunglasses from sand particles

Thrilled! Alessandra seemed cheerful as she spent the day with some close friends and her beauty on the beach

Big smile: Alessandra laughed at her friend diving into the warm sand to try to play volleyball

The hardworking mum of two recently returned from attending Milan Fashion Week, which was held late last month in September.

As well as attending a few stylish events, the star showcased her runway walk for the ABOUT YOU show in Zona Farini.

Alessandra was also pictured making breathtaking appearances to watch the fashion shows of luxury brands such as Moschino and Alberta Ferretti.

After spending a short time abroad, the former Victoria’s Secret model seemed happily relaxing with her boyfriend on the beach.

Quality time: The two lovebirds seemed to enjoy spending time together after the model recently returned from Milan Fashion Week