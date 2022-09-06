Alessandra Ambrosio rocks red string bikini to celebrate Labor Day poolside at her Santa Monica home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alessandra Ambrósio, co-founder of GAL Floripa, enjoyed an icy Bloody Mary cocktail Monday as she celebrated Labor Day poolside at her home in Santa Monica.

The 41-year-old CAA model – with 18.9 million followers on social media – showed off her pert behind in a red thong bikini Instagram.

Alessandra shielded her face from the sun by wearing a $370 Ruslan Baginskiy “Monogram-Embellished Fedora Hat.”

Cheers! Alessandra Ambrósio, co-founder of GAL Floripa, enjoyed an icy Bloody Mary cocktail while celebrating Labor Day poolside at her home in Santa Monica on Monday

Ambrósio obscured her phenomenal 5ft9in figure with a $169 “Tyler “Chilli Tropicana” Short Robe” spell on the holiday honoring the American labor movement.

The Brazilian bombshell — who moved to the United States at age 15 — officially became a citizen after visiting the Federal Building of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in September 2020.

Missing from Alessandra’s slideshow was her boyfriend since Dec 14, 2020 – Wilhelmina model Richard Lee.

The Utah native – who is in her 40s – marked Ambrósio’s first public romance since ending her two-year relationship with Alanui co-designer Nicoló Oddi in the winter of 2020.

‘Holiday weekend!’ The 41-year-old CAA model – with 18.9 million followers on social media – showed her pert behind in a red thong bikini on Instagram

“The sun is up!” Alessandra shielded her face from the sun by wearing a $370 Ruslan Baginskiy ‘Monogram-Embellished Fedora Hat’

‘#labordayweekend’: Ambrósio capped her phenomenal 5ft9in figure with a $169 spell ‘Tyler “Chilli Tropicana” Short Robe’ on the holiday honoring the American labor movement

Moved to the United States at age 15: The Brazilian bomber officially became a citizen after visiting the Federal Building of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in September 2020

The cover girl from Harpers Bazaar in Turkey mothered 14-year-old daughter Anja Louise and 10-year-old son Noah Phoenix from her 10-year romance with ex-fiancé – Jamie Mazur, co-founder of Re/Done denim – who amicably ended in 2018.

Alessandra continues to run her second swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, which she co-founded in March 2019 with her younger sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória.

Ambrósio previously ran her eponymous swimwear line ále by Alessandra from 2014-2018.

Alexander Wang’s catwalker broke out on her own after she officially discontinued her Victoria’s Secret Angel ‘wings’ with bra brand San Francisco in 2017 after 12 years.

‘End of summer BBQ’: Missing in Alessandra’s slideshow was her boyfriend since December 14, 2020 – Wilhelmina Model Richard Lee (L, photo last Tuesday)