Alessandra Ambrosio keeps it casual in a grey bralet and shorts on the beach

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio kept it casual as she enjoyed a beach day in Santa Monica on Monday after returning from the Venice Film Festival.

The Brazilian model, 41, showed off her incredible figure in a gray bralet and tracksuit style shorts as she celebrated Labor Day with her friends.

She completed her laid-back ensemble with an orange overshirt and flip flops while slung a black and white handbag over her shoulder.

Looks good: Alessandra Ambrosio kept it casual as she enjoyed a beach day in Santa Monica on Monday after returning from the Venice Film Festival

She shielded her eyes from the blazing sun with round sunglasses and completed her look with a series of necklaces.

Alessandra did her brunette locks loosely in natural waves and seemed to be in a good mood as she took in the sun.

Elsewhere in the day, she took to Instagram to capture her Labor Day celebrations at her home in Santa Monica.

Stunning: The Brazilian model, 41, showed off her incredible figure in a gray bralet and tracksuit style shorts as she celebrated Labor Day with her friends

The CAA model, who has 18.9 million followers on social media, showed off her peachy bum in a red thong bikini.

She protected her face from the sun by wearing a $370 Ruslan Baginskiy Monogram-Embellished Fedora Hat.

Alesssandra topped her phenomenal 5ft9in figure during the holiday with a $169 Spell Tyler “Chilli Tropicana” short cloak, honoring the American labor movement.

Cheers! Elsewhere in the day, she took to Instagram to capture her Labor Day celebrations at her home in Santa Monica

‘Holiday weekend!’ The CAA model – with 18.9 million followers on social media – showed off her peachy bum in a red thong bikini

‘Sun is out!’: Alessandra shielded her face from the sun by wearing a $370 Ruslan Baginskiy fedora hat

The bomb, who moved to the United States at age 15, officially became a citizen after visiting the Federal Building of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in September 2020.

Missing from Alessandra’s slideshow was her boyfriend Wilhelmina Model Richard Lee, who she has been dating ever since Dec 14, 2020.

The Utah native – who is in her 40s – marked Ambrósio’s first public romance since ending her two-year relationship with Alanui co-designer Nicoló Oddi in the winter of 2020.

‘#labordayweekend’: Ambrósio capped her phenomenal 5ft9in figure with a $169 spell ‘Tyler “Chilli Tropicana” Short Robe’ on the holiday honoring the American labor movement

Moved to the United States at age 15: The Brazilian bomber officially became a citizen after visiting the Federal Building of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in September 2020

She mothered daughter Anja Louise, 14, and son Noah Phoenix, 10, from her decade-long romance with her ex-fiancé, Re/Done co-founder Jamie Mazur, which ended amicably in 2018.

Alessandra continues to run her second swimwear brand, GAL Floripa, which she co-founded in March 2019 with her younger sister Aline and best friend Gisele Cória.

Ambrósio previously ran her eponymous swimwear line ále by Alessandra from 2014-2018.

Alexander Wang’s catwalker broke out on her own after she officially discontinued her Victoria’s Secret Angel ‘wings’ with bra brand San Francisco in 2017 after 12 years.

‘End of summer BBQ’: Alessandra’s slideshow has been missing her boyfriend, Wilhelmina Model Richard Lee (pictured last Tuesday) since December 14, 2020