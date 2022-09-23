Alessandra Ambrosio joins fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman at Milan Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio cut a chic figure when she teamed up with other Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman at a Pomellato event during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, showed off her incredible curves in a sculpted black cocktail dress at the chic event.

Alessandra’s dress also featured a silk bustier that enhanced her cleavage, which she paired with a pair of sky-high black heels.

The stunner accentuated her features with a radiant palette of makeup, as her brunette locks flow to her shoulders.

The mother of two features a stunning array of jewels, including a stunning link necklace with matching earrings and bracelet.

The event titled Pomellato: from Milan and around the world, showcased the latest designs of the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, fellow model Chanel, 31, wore a skimpy alabaster co-ord with a mini skirt and a plunging blazer.

She slipped her feet on translucent perspex heels and similarly adorned herself with an array of jewels.

The stately star opted for a natural makeup look and wore her raven locks to the side.

Victoria’s Secret Angels: (L-R) Lindsay Ellingson, Chanel Iman, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio (pictured together in 2011)

The popular brand Pomellato is worn by Diane Kruger and Jane Fonda, among others.

Milan Fashion Week was first established in 1958 and is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

The show welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season.

This year, Gucci, Prada and Versace, among others, will unveil their latest collections.

It comes after Alessandra caught the eye when she arrived at the Moschino show on Thursday.

The model looked sensational as she turned up a storm in a vibrant printed co-ord of the luxury fashion brand.

She showed off her slim figure in a microscopic mini skirt that she paired with a matching bralette for the event.

Alessandra completed the look with a motorcycle jacket that she wore open, giving a glimpse of her taut abs.

The stunner showed off her long legs as she slipped her feet into a pair of towering red platform heels.

She also wore the print in her accessories as she tied her curly locks with a matching scarf.

She accessorized the dazzling look with a quirky necklace and an emerald green Moschino handbag — which also resembled a motorcycle jacket.

Alessandra playfully posed for the cameras and even kicked her leg up before taking a front row seat.

She was joined by fellow supermodel Heidi Klum, 49, who went braless in a deep jeweled jumpsuit.