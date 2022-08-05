Alessandra Ambrosio hit medical spa for pampering session and the beach to play volleyball in bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio was all about her own personal health and wellness when she left the front door of her Santa Monica home on Friday.

It wasn’t long before the 41-year-old supermodel found her way for a pampering session at the SKINIC Body Aesthetics Center in nearby Beverly Hills, which is promoted as the latest and “most advanced body contouring and skin tightening treatments.”

Wanting to flesh out her stately 5ft9.5in figure in one of her happy spots, the Brazilian-born beauty also took to the ocean for “beach volleyball day” in Santa Monica, which she documented with a few Instagram photos.

Ambrosio kept it casual in the fashion department, dressed in white cropped jeans and a blue and yellow patterned shirt with a floral design.

In keeping with her laid-back vibe for the day, the former catwalk queen also wore stylish white flip flops and pulled her long brown locks back into a loose bun.

And with the bright sun and temperature in the mid 70s Fahrenheit being a high temperature along the coast and in the 80s more inland, Ambrosio also wore stylish mirrored sunglasses.

After participating in one of the “non-invasive treatments curated by experts,” Ambrosio was seen leaving the facility for the short walk back to her parked vehicle.

She would eventually head west to the beach in Santa Monica, not far from the house she shares with her two children: daughter Anja, 13, and son Noah, 10.

By the time she hit the sand and met her friends to play volleyball, Ambrosio had taken off her shorts and shirt to reveal her orange bikini from the Gal Floripa line she co-founded with childhood friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

The beach lover revealed that it was, in fact, “Beach Volleyball Day @galfloripa,” in the caption of her Instagram post just after noon.

She first posed for the cover while wearing retro sunglasses alongside girlfriend Marina Bruzadi, who also showed off her fabulous figure in a red bikini.

His girlfriend would also wear stylish dark sunglasses to counteract the sun’s glare, which is a big bonus when playing volleyball on the beach.

It seems that friend, Richard Lee, didn’t make it for all the fun in the sun on this day.

