Alessandra Ambrosio forgets her blouse, models only a bra

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio forgot to wear a blouse in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.

The supermodel flashed a brown bra under her white blazer when she was spotted on the 3rd Street boardwalk.

The siren added bright yellow wide-leg pants and a fabric belt. Her shoes were brown sandals.

Who needs a blouse? Alessandra Ambrosio forgot to wear a blouse in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday

Alessandra looked stunning as she showed off her toned stomach and long legs in the three piece outfit that paired a swimwear top with a stylish ensemble that accentuated her perfect figure.

Ambrosio, 41, pulled a page from her former Victoria’s Secret modeling handbook and radiated beauty and confidence as she casually walked down the street.

Her immaculate face glowed in the sun with very little makeup and pale pink lip gloss.

Catching some rays: The supermodel flashed a brown bra under her white blazer when she was spotted on the 3rd Street boardwalk

The fashionista wore a matching orange over-the-shoulder bag with a thick gold chain trim to match her three gold chains and trousers, letting her sun-kissed hair fall naturally over her back.

As she walked straight into the setting sun, the beauty shielded her gaze behind dark glasses.

The flattering bra top that embellished the model’s cleavage may be from her new GAL Floripa swimwear collection, as Ambrosio has made a name for herself in the swimwear world with her recently launched range of styles.

Casually stylish: the supermodel looked stunning while showing off her toned tummy

The supermodel is certainly her own best advertisement for her swimwear brand.

After being the most coveted supermodel for Victoria’s Secret for nearly 17 years, Ambrosio has spread her entrepreneurial wings to found and promote her swimwear company, Gal Floripa.

The model, entrepreneur and mother of two co-created the lifestyle brand to inspire women to embrace their femininity with a holistic approach. The line also includes two-piece suits for young girls titled ‘Gal Mini’.