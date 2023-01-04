Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her toned figure while modeling a white bikini during her Mexico getaway

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio modeled a white bikini as she took a dip in the clear waters of Isla Holbox on Wednesday.

While in Mexico, the 41-year-old supermodel basked in the sun and took bikini shots to document her tropical getaway.

Earlier this week, she traveled to Tulum and showed off a plunging one-piece swimsuit to celebrate the start of the new year.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore an all-white ensemble with a triangle bikini top with braided straps and the matching sassy bottom.

For accessories, she rocked shell chokers and necklaces to accentuate her cleavage and décolletage.

She wore a pair of dangling pearl earrings with several rings and bracelets as she posed in the ocean water and in front of the clear blue sky.

The brunette bombshell let her beachy hair flow loosely while taking a dip and later smoothed her hair after diving into the salt water.

In her caption, she used ocean emojis and wrote, “Vitamin sea.”

Two days ago, the beauty posted several photos of her celebrating the New Year with her family in Mexico.

She showed off her collection of bikinis with a red string bikini on the beach and a shot of herself enjoying a pink sunset with a strapless hot pink bikini to match.

She wrote in her captions “Sniffing the last moments of the year” and also wished her 11.5 million followers “Happy New Year.”

She later shared a group shot of her entire family and solo shots showing off her breathtaking sequined mesh halter dress during the festivities.

“Happy New Year from my family to yours,” she wrote for the carousel post on Instagram.

For the past week, the model has been enjoying Mexico with her boyfriend Richard Lee.

Alessandra has been dating the fellow model for over a year.

Her two children — Anja, 14, and Noah, 10 — who she shares with entrepreneur Jamie Mazur, 41, also joined the group at the tropical getaway.