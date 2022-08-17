Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her toned abs in a green bikini during a summer getaway to Montenegro

Alessandra Ambrosio uploaded an assortment of beautiful photos from her trip to Montenegro to her Instagram earlier on Tuesday.

The gorgeous supermodel, 41, showed off her slim physique while wearing a two piece swimsuit at Galija Beach.

The bikini of the beauty is from her own brand Gal Floripa, which she founded in 2019 together with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria.

Stunning: Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, showed off her incredible maternal body in a series of photos from her trip to Montenegro

The former Victoria’s Secret model showed off her incredibly fit physique in a green bikini from her swimwear brand.

The Flora bikini top has a V-shaped opening with a thin string over it and costs $128. The bottoms are slightly lower at $108, according to the official website.

Alessandra added a colorful caftan from the Etro brand as she spent a relaxing day under the sun by the crystal clear waters.

To protect her face from the bright summer sun, the star wore a straw sun hat over her long dark brown hair.

Summer mode! As the summer season comes to an end, the supermodel enjoyed the time in the cool and sparkling clear water

She completed her holiday look with stylish reflective sunglasses, a white beaded necklace and an anklet.

When she didn’t step into the ocean, she donned classic blue jeans as she explored the beach.

Alessandro shared a few snaps with her 11.3 million followers as she waded into the cool, shimmering water.

The businesswoman struck a few poses as she enjoyed a relaxing day out in the sun.

Scenic: The businesswoman was pictured exploring Galija Beach with the lush landscape surrounding her

Adventure! Alessandra seemed to love it when she dipped her toes in the cold water

The talented beauty also took time to soak up the sun and laze on the rocky shore before jumping into the shimmering water.

Alessandra added short captions to her two photo series. She typed “In my element” while showing off her talent for posing on the beach in Montenegro.

The mum of two also wrote on a separate set of snaps, “Aqua marine,” followed by emojis like a diamond and a wave.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaarthe supermodel explained that she loved spending time by the ocean.

“I love the beach, the water, so my favorite style is a sundress, strappy sandals, jeans, a casual top and always my Omega.”

Beach body: The fashion designer showed off her toned abs and fit physique as she lounged on the rocky shore of Montenegro’s Galija Beach

Airport fashion: Alessandra and her daughter, Anja, 13, kept their airport simple and casual on Tuesday

Later on Tuesday, Alessandra was spotted with her 13-year-old daughter, Anja, as they arrived fashionably at the Montenegro airport with their bags in tow.

The mother-daughter duo kept their looks causal and simple before boarding their plane.

The Brazilian supermodel wore an orange button-up shirt that she tied at the front for a cropped look. She added comfortable, loose-fitting brown pants and sneakers.

The founder of Gal Floripa put on a brown cap and slung a shoulder bag over her shoulder. Her daughter was wearing white sweatpants and a gray long-sleeved sweater.

Alessandra spent time in Montenegro with both her daughter and 10-year-old son Noah.

Travel buddies: The Brazilian supermodel and her daughter seemed cheerful when they arrived at Montenegro airport earlier on Tuesday

Family time: The star spent time abroad with her daughter, Anja, and son, Noah, who she shares with ex, Jamie Mazur

Fun in the sun! Alessandra shared a photo of herself donning a colorful one-piece swimsuit as she confidently posed on a yacht in Montenegro

Alessandra shares her two children with her ex-fiancé, Jamie Mazur. The two became engaged in 2008, but split ten years later in 2018. She is currently dating Richard Lee.

When discussing her children and if she ever gives them styling advice, she explained, “I want them to feel happy and comfortable in their own skin, so I would gently guide them if I felt they were trying to be someone they weren’t.” to be. ‘

“But I’m glad they’re making their own journey. It’s the only way,” she added Harper’s Bazaar.