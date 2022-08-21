Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her slim physique in a form-fitting swimsuit in snaps from Montenegro

<!–

Earlier on Sunday, Alessandra Ambrosio posted a new series of photos on her Instagram of her luxurious vacation abroad.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 41, wore a fashionable one-piece swimsuit as she posed by the glistening waters of the Mediterranean.

The gorgeous supermodel took time out of her busy schedule to spend an unforgettable summer vacation in Montenegro with her two children, 12-year-old Anja and 10-year-old Noah.

Stunning: Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, shared a few snaps on her Instagram of herself soaking up the sun while lazing by the Mediterranean

The Vogue model shared some gorgeous snaps from her vacation abroad with her devoted 11.3 million fans and followers on Instagram.

The star wore a green one-piece belted swimsuit from the clothing line, Jonathan Simkhai. According to the brand’s official website, the swimsuit costs $195.

Alessandra chose not to wear shoes in the photos as she posed in and out of the crystal clear water.

A day in the sun: The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed as she stepped out of the cool and refreshing waters of the Mediterranean

The talented beauty pulled her hair back into a ponytail and let her side bangs fall over her forehead.

The founder of Gal Floripa added a thick, colorful ribbon to her ponytail for a stylish edge.

Alessandra completed her look by adding a beaded anklet and two chains.

To keep track of time while having fun in the sun, she wore a silver watch on her right wrist with extra bracelets on her other wrist.

The mother of two put on a pair of fashionable sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun.

Family time: The businesswoman went on summer vacation with her two children, Anja and Noah

Throwback: Alessandra has posted several photos from her memorable and adventurous summer vacation to Montenegro

Scenic: Alessandra visited the old town of Budva, a coastal town in Montenegro, to see the historic buildings and striking landscape

The entrepreneur recently shared additional snaps of her time spent in Budva, a coastal town in Montenegro.

In the caption of the scenic photo series, Alessandra quoted the Persian poet Rumi by typing: “The desire to know your own soul will put an end to all other desires.”

The model posed on a rock wall with the beautiful blue water behind her in the background. Another photo showed the star and her son, Noah, looking out over the city’s historic buildings.

The star and her family seemed to be having the time of their lives as they soaked up the summer sun one more time before the onset of fall.

Mother and son: The supermodel and her 10-year-old son, Noah, were pictured peering over the cliff face to view the historic city below