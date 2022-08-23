Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her rock hard abs in a sports bra for a shopping spree in West Hollywood

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted picking up a few items from Byredo in West Hollywood earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The Brazilian supermodel, 41, kept her look simple and casual by donning a sports bra during her outing in the summer heat.

The mother of two recently returned from a summer vacation to Montenegro with her two children, Anja and Noah, who she shares with ex, Jamie Mazur.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel chose to keep her looking comfortable for her afternoon out in the hot temperatures.

She was wearing a sand colored sports bra and matching leggings. The beauty slipped into a pair of white sneakers during her quick errand.

Alessandra wrapped a pink sweater around her waist in case she got a little chilly later in the day.

The model carried her phone and a large water bottle in her hand to keep herself hydrated.

The star completed her outfit with reflective sunglasses to protect her eyes when she stepped out into the bright sun.

She added a gold chain with a round gray pendant and decorated her wrists with several bracelets.

The busy mum of two was seen carrying two large bags after doing some shopping at Byredo.

The luxury store sells a variety of different products such as perfume, makeup, and household items.

During an interview with Harper’s BazaarAlessandra opened up about her own personal style and fashion choices.

“I love fashion, but I don’t have to go crazy buying items,” she said, adding, “I’m happy with what makes me comfortable.”

She also explained how her confidence has changed after working in the modeling and entertainment industry since she was about 12 years old.

“I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modeling to take long, but I’m still doing it here and I love it.’

“So that’s made me feel like I can embrace my gaze at every stage of my life,” she added to the fashion publication.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this summer in June, Alessandra spoke about focusing on her overall health and the daily routines she follows.

‘I love waking up in the morning, making coffee and having my diary next to my bed. It’s a five-minute journal, like a gratitude book,” she explained.

“I just write a little bit about what I expect from my day, what I’m grateful for, so to start the day on a positive note.”

The Vogue model added: “I have some things that I know how to calm, center and be present in the moment I do.”