Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her model physique in a bikini as she shares more snaps from Montenegro

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

On Tuesday, Alessandra Ambrosio took to Instagram to upload more photos from her lavish vacation in Montenegro.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 41, wore a lavender bikini from her GAL Floripa range as she floated in the sparkling Mediterranean.

She captioned the beautiful photos appropriately: ‘Blue paradise.’

Beautiful: On Tuesday, Alessandra Ambrosio took to Instagram to upload more photos from her lavish vacation in Montenegro

The Brazilian beauty showed off her enviable fit and slim body as she posed on a yacht in one shot.

Her two-piece swimwear had a square-cut top with thin spaghetti straps and matching bottoms.

She rolled them over slightly, exposing even more of her flat abs than already visible, as she leaned against a railing on the boat.

Behind her was a picturesque view of the sea and a clear blue sky as the sun shone on her.

Closer: Ambrosio also uploaded a close-up selfie, teasing a bit of her perky cleavage as she enjoyed her journey

Ambrosio also uploaded a close-up selfie, teasing a bit of her perky cleavage as she enjoyed her journey.

She put on square sunglasses as she posed with her pout a little bit open.

The fashionista rocked three necklaces, including a gold and one of a pink shell.

The mother of two was also wearing stud earrings when her long, damp dark brown hair fell over one of her shoulders.

Model behaviour: The Brazilian beauty showed off her enviable fit and slender body as she posed on a yacht in one shot.

More Vacation Photos: On Monday, she shared more snapshots of her scenic and extravagant vacation

The gorgeous supermodel was accompanied by her children, twelve-year-old Anja and ten-year-old Noah.

On Monday, she shared snapshots with each of them individually as she enjoyed their company during the dreamy outing.

In the photos, the runway regular showed her amazing style in a long green dress with a plunging neckline.

Quality time: The gorgeous supermodel was accompanied by her son, 10-year-old Noah, in one photo

The sleeveless look exposed her busty chest and had ruffled details on the straps.

And along the front, the sides teased a bit from the superstar’s fit and trimmed midsection.

It was tied at the back, revealing her skin while forming gaping openings at the top and bottom.

A video of Ambrosio and her daughter walking through the city at night gave her followers a great idea of ​​the look.