Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her effortless summer style while out to lunch with daughter

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alessandra Ambrosio treated her similar-looking daughter Anja and a school friend to lunch in Malibu on Thursday afternoon.

The supermodel showed off her summery style as she strolled to the restaurant in a bright orange shirt that she tied at the front to expose her tight tummy.

She also donned a pair of matching drawstring pants and a pair of silver sandals.

Scroll down to videos

Lunch date: Alessandra Ambrosio treated her look-a-like daughter Anja and a school friend to lunch in Malibu on Thursday afternoon

Gal Floripa co-founder’s tie-front top was layered over a baby blue bandeau top.

She protected herself from the sun by wearing a bolero-style hat over her dark brown locks, pulling it into a ponytail and letting it hang over her right shoulder.

To round out the overall look, the legendary Victoria’s Secret Angel wore stylish sunglasses and carried a brown leather purse for her essentials.

Summer Style: The supermodel showed off her summer style as she strolled to the restaurant in a bright orange shirt that she tied at the front to expose her tight tummy

Perfectly put together: She also donned a pair of matching drawstring pants and a pair of silver sandals. Gal Floripa co-founder’s tie-front top was layered over a baby blue bandeau top

The Brazilian beauty was spotted taking the short walk from her parked car to a restaurant with Anja and her boyfriend in tow.

Also in the fashion department, Anja kept it casual in white sweatpants, a gray sweater and black Converse sneakers.

The outing comes just a day after Alessandra helped Anja celebrate her 14th birthday with a lavish birthday dinner complete with a sweet treat and lighted candles.

Birthday Boy: The outing comes just one day after Alessandra helped Anja celebrate her 14th birthday with a sumptuous birthday dinner complete with a sweet treat and lighted candles

Making memories: Earlier in the day, Ambrosio took to her Instagram page to share images of Anja’s birthday celebrations, which showed the teen being offered a cake

Wow! For a second birthday treat, Anja got an impressive candy cane creation, decorated with rainbow swirls and stars

Earlier in the day, Ambrosio took to her Instagram page to share images of Anja’s birthday celebrations, which showed the teen being offered a cake.

The first showed Anja dressed in a tracksuit while blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake.

For a second birthday treat, Anja got an impressive candy cane creation, decorated with rainbow swirls and stars.

Both times, the teen seemed overjoyed with all the love and attention she received from her family and friends.

Golden years: Ambrosio also shared a before and after photo of her daughter, including a photo of her as a baby and a photo of her as a teenager during their recent trip to Montenegro

Special day: The proud mother would share more pictures of Anja’s birthday celebrations on her Instagram story to commemorate her special day

Along with Anja, Ambrosio also has a 10-year-old son whom she co-parents with their father, ex-fiancée Jamie Mazur.

The former couple were engaged in 2008 but eventually announced their split in March 2018.

For the past year and a half, the leggy beauty has been in a relationship with fellow model Richard Lee.