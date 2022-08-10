Alessandra Ambrosio flashes her tight tummy while modeling a bra top

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio showed a lot of skin as she posed for pin-up photos during her recent Brazilian vacation.

The model wore a light gray terry bralette top and matching shorts. The model showed off her toned stomach and strong skinny legs as she posed on the balcony of a luxurious concept hotel in her native Brazil.

In a series of images that included the five-image carousel of the flawless model, Ambrosio used the beautiful landscape as a backdrop to show off her stunning physique and selected pieces from her GAL Floripa FEELINGS collection.

A boa vida: Alessandra Ambrosio seemed to be living the good life in Brazil on Monday

Look into my eyes: The catwalk expert served up big casual glamor on the beach in this image

Ambrosio, 41, pulled a page from her former Victoria’s Secret modeling handbook and captured both the beauty that surrounded her and her effortlessly gorgeous casual look.

The flattering bra top embellished the model’s cleavage as she basked in the Brazilian sun.

Thoughtfully, Ambrosio folded her sporty gray shorts to make sure they sat low on her hips, and set her perfect and tanned bevels all over the screen.

Taking it all in: the leggy lady looked peaceful and happy in Brazil

After a busy start to August, Ambrosio – a mother of two and a fashion entrepreneur – took time out from the joint photo shoot between her swimsuit brand and the concept hotel.

She captioned the post in Portuguese, “Ilha da Magia” or “Magic Island” and the images prove it’s nothing less than that.

Ambrosio added photos of her swinging on an oversized basket chair with her legs elongated and exuding nothing but positive vibes.

R&R: Vogue’s cover girl loved the sights and sounds of the sea

Relaxed and casual, the model was an example of a simple holiday style.

As an accessory for the sporty loungewear look, she wore a dainty beaded anklet and a matching necklace.

The brunette beauty’s loose beach hair gently framed her perfect face as she posed for the camera.

Last week, she wore a neon green outfit when she posed with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young at a party for Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Stassie Baby.