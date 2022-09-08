Alessandra Ambrosio flashes her midriff in a crop top and jean skirt for NYC outing

<!–

She is known for her striking physique on catwalks around the world.

And on Wednesday, Alessandra Ambrosio turned the streets of New York City’s Upper East Side into her personal catwalk while strolling.

The 41-year-old model showed off her flat midriff in a crop top and denim skirt.

Ambrosio showed off her washboard abs as she rocked a cropped turtleneck on a black undershirt.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel covered her chiseled arms with a slightly oversized white button-up shirt.

The supermodel also wore a short denim skirt that prominently showed off her sculpted legs.

She rocked a pair of high-heeled leather shoes that contrasted perfectly with her outerwear.

Ambrosio added a little sparkle to her look for the day with a pair of hoop earrings and a set of tinted sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were partially tied back and several strands ended up on her back.

Ambrosio initially entered the fashion industry at a young age and quickly made a name for himself.

She began appearing in shows for Victoria’s Secret and served as a spokesmodel for the PINK line.

The supermodel also served as one of the brand’s Angels, and she acted in that capacity until 2017.

The entrepreneur has since founded a swimwear line, GAL Floripa, and is featured frequently in his promotional materials.

Ambrosio spoke about her sense of style during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK and indicated that over time she had learned to be more open with her dress sense.

‘Over the years I have become more confident about who I am and how I present myself. So I can experiment and try looks without feeling completely self-conscious,” she said.

The fashion industry figure also pointed out that she didn’t envision working as a model for much of her life.

“I didn’t expect modeling to take a long time, but I’m still doing it here and I love it. So that’s made me feel like I can embrace my gaze at every stage of my life,” she said.

Ambrosio then commented that she would like to see more people taking risks with their personal style.

‘I think we should approach fashion with fun and playfulness. That way we can enjoy trying on looks and seeing how it feels. If it doesn’t work, move on. If so, enjoy it,” she said.

The supermodel added: ‘You can’t completely abandon yourself; you have to stay true to who you are, even if you’re wearing something you wouldn’t normally choose.”