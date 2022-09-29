Alessandra Ambrosio drapes svelte figure in clinging outfit while out with model beau Richard Lee

She gained international fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

And Alessandra Ambrosio sported her supermodel credentials in a sleek outfit as she stepped out in Los Angeles this week.

The 41-year-old fashionista was spotted out in the sun with her sizzling boyfriend Richard Lee, who is a model just like her.

When you get it: Alessandra Ambrosio sported her supermodel credentials in a sleek outfit as she stepped out in Los Angeles this week

She draped her stunning figure in a figure-hugging skirt-top combination with colorful stripes to keep the summer energy alive in the fall.

The Brazilian bombshell swept her luxurious dark hair into a bun and flashed a piece of leg through the slit in the side of her dress.

“Ale,” as she is affectionately known to her fans, warded off the California rays with sleek sunglasses for her latest outing.

The Erechim-born washhorse, who took US citizenship a few years ago, rounded out her ensemble with a casual pair of sandals.

Heartthrob: The 41-year-old fashionista was seen basking in the sun with her sizzling boyfriend Richard Lee, who is a model like her

Sensation: She draped her breathtaking figure in a figure-hugging skirt-top combination with colorful stripes to keep the summer energy alive in the fall

Richard was seen bravely opening the car door for his girlfriend, who clambered in ahead of him before they set off.

Alessandra confirmed her romance with Richard when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in February 2021.

She was previously involved with Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, who co-founded the Alanui brand with his sister Carlotta.

The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.

En route: Richard was seen gallantly opening the car door for his girlfriend, who clambered in for him before they set off

Jamie and Alessandra were together for a total of 13 years and were even engaged before finally breaking up in 2018.

Alessandra gave birth to both of her children in Florianopolis and makes regular trips there, making sure to post enviable photos on her Instagram.

GAL Floripa, the swimwear line she started with her sister Aline and their friend Gisele Coria, takes the second part of the title from a nickname for Florianopolis.