Alessandra Ambrosio cuts a stylish figure at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio was the epitome of elegance she arrived at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The Brazilian supermodel, 41, looked stunning in a chic dress as she posed up a storm before taking the star-studded front row.

Alessandra’s ensemble boasted long sleeves and a flowing bottom half, as well as ribbon details on her fitted waist.

The stunner opted for a radiant palette of evening makeup as her highlighted locks fell to her shoulders.

First launched by its namesake in 1981, the Italian brand is known for its designs using twist, pleat and drape techniques.

Alberta Ferretti’s looks have been worn by Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Olsen, among others.

Alessandra set her belongings on a pair of towering brown platforms while lugging her belongings in a matching white handbag.

It comes after the model showed off her incredible figure while she walked the ABOUT YOU track in Zona Farini on Tuesday.

Alessandra slipped in a black off-the-shoulder mini dress in which she flashed her tight midriff through a large cutout.

She completed the look with a pair of red platform knee high boots as she made her way down the runway in the glamorous number.

The Victoria Secret Angel rocked an eye-catching pair of red patterned long gloves and matching tights.

Alessandra opted for a bold dark smoky eyeshadow and styled her long dark brown locks poker straight from a center parting.

After the show, the beauty morphed into a dazzling, dazzling silver turtleneck mini dress and a pair of sky-high black lace-up heels.

The supermodel beamed as she posed next to a friend wearing a beige tank top, black pants and sunglasses.

Last week, the beauty reversed her busy schedule and spent the afternoon with her beautiful Richard Lee and 14-year-old daughter Anja.

The trio were spotted on a shopping spree in Venice Beach, which eventually led to them making a pit stop for lunch at a popular waterfront restaurant.

The longtime supermodel decided to keep it casual in the fashion department, initially dressed in orange ombre sweatpants and a cropped white t-shirt.

But as the day wore on and the temperature started to climb nearly 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the mom of two decided to take off her sweatpants and put on her version of Daisy Dukes.

Lee, who has also had a long career as a model, looked like a beachcomber in black sport shorts with a black t-shirt and matching flip flops