Alessandra Ambrosio catches the eye in a thigh-skimming lace minidress in Venice

She may not compete at this year’s Venice Film Festival, but Alessandra Ambrosio’s performance in the city on Wednesday afternoon was no less welcome.

The Victoria’s Secret model turned heads in a thigh-length lace mini dress, posed for photos aboard a water taxi after her arrival at the five-star Excelsior hotel.

The stately Brazilian model, 41, inevitably drew attention to her muscular legs, blowing kisses for the waiting crowd before clambering unsteadily onto the jetty.

Ciao bella: She may not be featured in competition at the Venice Film Festival this year, but Alessandra Ambrosio’s performance in the city on Wednesday afternoon was no less welcome

She added to her look with a pair of white strappy heels, while a chic white blazer – elegantly draped over her slim shoulders – completed the look.

Alessandra had arrived at the Excelsior for a pre-ceremony photo shoot after navigating the Italian city’s intricate network of canals aboard her water taxi – a mandatory mode of transport in Venice.

She is expected to hit the red carpet when the city’s 79th annual film festival kicks off Wednesday night at the Venice Lido with a premiere screening of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.

Delicious: The stately Brazilian model blew kisses for the waiting crowd before clambering unsteadily onto the jetty

Good looks: The Victoria’s Secret model turned heads in a lace-to-thigh mini dress, posed for photos aboard a water taxi

Here she comes: Alessandra had arrived at the Excelsior for a pre-ceremony photoshoot after navigating the Italian city’s intricate network of canals aboard her water taxi

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

She’s a natural: Alessandra took a series of sultry poses outside the Excelsior Hotel on Wednesday afternoon

Finishing touch: She added to her look with a chic white blazer elegantly draped over her slim shoulders

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers alongside directors seeking confirmation and above all talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.