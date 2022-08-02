Alessandra Ambrosio and boyfriend Richard Lee share a sweaty kiss while playing beach volleyball

Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, seemed deeply in love during a beach volleyball session in Santa Monica, California Tuesday.

The Brazilian beauty, 41, showed off her athletic prowess as she showed off her flawless figure in a pair of white athletic shorts and a mustard bra top.

Her long dark brown locks were in a ponytail that hung under her beaked hat. She wore fingerless gloves on her arms.

Love match: Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, seemed deeply in love during a beach volleyball session in Santa Monica, California Tuesday

Her beau looked relaxed in a sweat-soaked black long-sleeved T-shirt, black cargo shorts and a peaked cap.

The effort didn’t stop the supermodel from giving her love in between plays a big hug.

The couple has been dating since February 2021.

Skills: The Brazilian beauty showed off her athletic prowess as she showed off her flawless figure in white sport shorts and a mustard bra top

The founder of the GAL Floripa swimsuit is the mother of two, Anja Louise, 13, and Noah Phoenix, 10, from her relationship with entrepreneur Jamie Mazur, 41.

The couple was engaged but never married and broke up in 2018 after 13 years together.

After the competition, the runway veteran went home where she changed into an all-white yoga outfit that showed off her toned legs, arms and abs.

Beach lover: The Victoria’s Secret model is a definite beach lover. She and her beau are often spotted playing beach volleyball

Sweaty: Her beau looked relaxed in a sweat-soaked black long-sleeved t-shirt, black cargo shorts and cap

Alessandra quickly returned to the beach where she took on different poses for an Instagram post promoting the Alo trackwear with its sheer cutouts in the top and leggings on the hips and along the outside seam.

The cover model accompanied the photos with a post, writing, Easy, breezy… @alo #alopartner.’

The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been modeling for about two decades and told Harper’s Bazaar in June that she wasn’t sure she would stay in the business that long.

Figuratively flattering: After the race, the runway veteran went home where she changed into a flattering all-white yoga outfit that showed off her toned legs, arms and abs

Back to the beach: She went back to the beach where she shared a series of poses in the figure-hugging outfit and wrote: ‘Easy, breezy…@alo #alopartner’

“I didn’t expect modeling to take a long time, but I’m still doing it here and I love it. So that’s made me feel like I can embrace my gaze at every stage of my life.”

The well-known beach lover said that working in fashion over the years has given her more confidence.

‘I think we should approach fashion with fun and playfulness. That way we can enjoy trying on looks and seeing how it feels. If it doesn’t work, move on. If so, enjoy it. But of course it’s not all. Life revolves around family, friends, love. Fashion should be the icing on the cake, not everything.’

20 years: Alessandra has been modeling for about 20 years