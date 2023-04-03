Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, shows off her model figure as she hits the beach with her son Noah, 10

Alessandra Ambrosio was a sight to see as she hit the beach in Florianópolis, Brazil, on Monday.

The 41-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model wore a simple dark green bikini that showed off her representative frame.

Swimwear designer Gal Floripa is joined by her 10-year-old son, Noah Phoenix, Ambrosio Mazur.

The practical mother of two, who also has a 14-year-old daughter, Anya Louise, helped her little boy handle his yellow surfboard while swimming in the ocean.

The star put on a show-stopping show in her sporty two-piece swimsuit look.

Sight: Alessandra Ambrosio was a sight to see as she hit the beach in Florianópolis, Brazil, on Monday

Family time: Swimwear designer Gal Floripa is joined by her 10-year-old son Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur

Alessandra pulled her long dark hair into a messy, fuss-free bun atop her head for the beach day.

The beauty was decked out in jewelry including a delicate gold necklace with pendant and earrings.

A staple in the fashion world, Alessandra went makeup-free as she enjoyed her downtime.

For his part, Phoenix was ready to hit the water in a pair of tangerine swim trunks.

The charitable parent shares her two children with ex-lover Jamie Mazur, whom she split from in 2018 after a ten-year engagement.

Missing from the scene was her young daughter, who Lollapalooza had attended with her days earlier.

The musical event took place in São Paulo on March 26 and Ambrosio later shared snippets on Instagram.

“Lolla pallooza 2023,” she wrote in a caption to her 11.7 million followers, with a musical note and star emoji.

FUN TIME: Hands-on mom-of-two, who also has a 14-year-old daughter Anja-Louise, helped her little girl handle his yellow surfboard while swimming in the ocean

Beach babe: The 41-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model wore a simple dark green bikini that showed off her representative frame

Alessandra wrapped her arms around the teen as they smiled in front of a wall of colorful festival posters.

Alessandra styled her long brunette locks loose, opted for a glamorous makeup palette, and wore a $6,000 Chanel mini bag.

Anja leaned her head on her mother and wore purple leggings with a matching tank top.

Alessandra is regularly active on social media, where she often shares selfies and photos from family vacations.

Last month, the mother and daughter also attended a Gucci party in Sao Paulo, where they made a TikTok video together.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar Last year, Alessandra spoke about her desire for her children to dress as they like and develop their own style.

“I want them to feel happy and comfortable in their own skin,” said the Brazilian beauty. So I would gently guide them if I sensed they were trying to be someone they weren’t. But I’m glad they’re making their own journey. It’s the only way.’

Flashback: It was her little daughter missing from the scene, who attended Lollapalooza days earlier