Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, poses for bikini snaps with daughter Anja as she marks her 14th birthday

In any case, Alessandra Ambrosio was the proud mother on Wednesday when she posed for fun bikini photos with daughter Anja Louise on the occasion of her 14th birthday.

The 41-year-old model showed off her sensational figure in a lilac bikini as she hugged her oldest child and paid tribute to the teen in the heartwarming Instagram post.

Alessandra shared her love for her daughter, who she shares with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur, saying she is “so lucky to be your mother.”

The sweet snaps, from their family trip to Montenegro, see the Brazilian stunner strikes a cute pose with her lookalike girl, who opted for an off-white two-piece.

The whole series of photos also saw Anja blow out the candle on her dessert, while a video shows the teen beaming as everyone sings ‘Happy Birthday’.

In her post, Alessandra wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in the world @anjalouise.am!!! I am so lucky to be your mother and my love for you is infinite….

‘I love you and I wish you all the things in your life because you deserve it!!!!!’

Ahead of her latest post, the Victoria’s Secret star also shared a selection of childhood photos of her daughter as she continued to celebrate the occasion.

Alessandra is also a mother to 10-year-old son Noah, who she welcomed with former partner Jamie Mazur, 41.

The former couple broke up in 2018, but Alessandra has since found love again with male model Richard Lee.

Alessandra and Richard, who have been in a romantic relationship since February 2021, enjoyed a holiday in Amalfi on the Italian coast last month.

It comes after Alessandra took to Instagram again this week to upload more photos from her lavish vacation in Montenegro.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel once again pulled her lavender bikini from her GAL Floripa range as she floated in the sparkling Mediterranean.

She captioned the beautiful photos appropriately: ‘Blue paradise.’

The Brazilian beauty showed off her enviable fit and slim body as she posed on a yacht in one shot.

Her two-piece swimwear had a square-cut top with thin spaghetti straps and matching bottoms.

She rolled them over slightly, exposing even more of her flat abs than already visible as she leaned against a railing on the boat.

Behind her was a picturesque view of the sea and a clear blue sky as the sun shone on her.

Beautiful: It comes after Alessandra took to Instagram again this week to upload more photos from her lavish vacation in Montenegro